    DWU drops GPAC game

    By Ryan Deal Today at 6:45 p.m.
    Dakota Wesleyan's Jason Spicer (40) tries to make his way to the basket as Concordia's Chandler Folkerts (44) defends during a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Sunday at the Corn Palace. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    Concordia University gave Dakota Wesleyan its third straight defeat and the Tigers lead in the Great Plains Athletic Conference is no more.

    The Bulldogs edged the Tigers 109-106 in overtime in a GPAC men's basketball game at an electric Corn Palace on Sunday.

    Chandler Folkerts powered Concordia (19-8, 8-7 GPAC) with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Eli Ziegler tossed in 25 points and a go-ahead layup with seven seconds left in overtime.

    Tate Martin recorded 35 points and dished out 12 assists for the Tigers (21-8, 12-5). Jason Spicer added 29 points and nine rebounds for the DWU, which trailed 60-49 with 16 minutes left.

    DWU is now behind Northwestern College and Briar Cliff in the GPAC. Northwestern is 13-4 in the league, while Briar Cliff is 12-4.

    The Tigers will host Northwestern on Wednesday at the Corn Palace in their regular season finale.

    Check out mitchellrepublic.com later for a complete recap of the game.

