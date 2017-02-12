DWU drops GPAC game
Concordia University gave Dakota Wesleyan its third straight defeat and the Tigers lead in the Great Plains Athletic Conference is no more.
The Bulldogs edged the Tigers 109-106 in overtime in a GPAC men's basketball game at an electric Corn Palace on Sunday.
Chandler Folkerts powered Concordia (19-8, 8-7 GPAC) with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Eli Ziegler tossed in 25 points and a go-ahead layup with seven seconds left in overtime.
Tate Martin recorded 35 points and dished out 12 assists for the Tigers (21-8, 12-5). Jason Spicer added 29 points and nine rebounds for the DWU, which trailed 60-49 with 16 minutes left.
DWU is now behind Northwestern College and Briar Cliff in the GPAC. Northwestern is 13-4 in the league, while Briar Cliff is 12-4.
The Tigers will host Northwestern on Wednesday at the Corn Palace in their regular season finale.
Check out mitchellrepublic.com later for a complete recap of the game.