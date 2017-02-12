DWU drops GPAC game

The Bulldogs edged the Tigers 109-106 in overtime in a GPAC men's basketball game at an electric Corn Palace on Sunday.

Chandler Folkerts powered Concordia (19-8, 8-7 GPAC) with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Eli Ziegler tossed in 25 points and a go-ahead layup with seven seconds left in overtime.

Tate Martin recorded 35 points and dished out 12 assists for the Tigers (21-8, 12-5). Jason Spicer added 29 points and nine rebounds for the DWU, which trailed 60-49 with 16 minutes left.

DWU is now behind Northwestern College and Briar Cliff in the GPAC. Northwestern is 13-4 in the league, while Briar Cliff is 12-4.

The Tigers will host Northwestern on Wednesday at the Corn Palace in their regular season finale.

Check out mitchellrepublic.com later for a complete recap of the game.