Second half sparks Cubs past No. 3 Lions

The Lions, ranked No. 3 in Class B and runner-up in 2015, won the first half, while the Cubs, Class A fourth-place finishers last year, used a big second half performance to rally past the Lions for a 52-47 win in the fifth game of the DWU/Culver's Classic.

After being held to just 17 points in the first half, the Chamberlain offense erupted in the third quarter. The Cubs opened the second half on a 17-3 run, which flipped a six-point halftime deficit into a five-point lead heading into the final quarter.

"We just didn't get to the spots we needed to against their junk defense," said Chamberlain head coach Adam Nelson about Langford Area's diamond-and-one defense in the first half. "We made a couple of adjustments, spread them out a little bit and got the ball where we wanted to."

Trailing 23-17, the Cubs scored the first seven points of the second half and turned long rebounds and deflected passes into quick transition points. Chamberlain (14-3) would end up outscoring Langford Area (15-2) 22-11 in the third quarter to lead 39-34.

"The difference in the game was our transition defense in the third quarter," Langford Area head coach Paul Raasch said. "In the first half, we got back on defense. They run the floor well and that stretch there (in the third quarter) killed us."

Leading the Cub's offensive onslaught was Tiegen Priebe and Seth Friesz. Friesz finished the game with 16 points and six rebounds, while Priebe chipped in 13 points and dished out a game-high six assists.

"We forced the tempo because we wanted to get out and run," Nelson said. "I liked the way we played defense. Mason (Larson) was tough, he made some nice shots, but other than that I thought we did a nice job of finally controlling the game."

Langford Area's Mason Larson, a 6-foot-7 junior, carried the Lions, scoring a game-high 26 points. Chance Olson added 11 points and Zach Fries chipped in seven points as the Lions went 17-of-48 from the field (35 percent), 3-of-17 from deep (17 percent) and 10-of-12 at the line (90 percent).

"We are happy with the way we played. That's a good team and we held them to 52 points," Raasch said. "We are going to see some teams just as good, but I don't think we'll see anyone better. Chamberlain poses a lot of problems and we dealt with those pretty well."

In the fourth quarter, Friesz drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Chamberlain lead up to 13 points at 47-34 with 6:13 left in the contest. The Lions never went away as two Larson field goals and a pair of Fries free throw made the score 50-47 in the game's final minute. After a Chamberlain turnover, the Lions got off an open look at a game-tying 3-pointer, but the shot didn't fall and the Cubs were able to close out the game.

Friesz iced the game with a pair of free throws and Nelson said he was glad to see his team fend off a late Langford Area rally.

"We haven't been in that type of game all year," Nelson said. "We didn't execute down at the end. We did a nice job working the clock, but we didn't get good shots. That's something we'll need to improve on."

Dodge Knippling added eight points and 10 rebounds for Chamberlain, while Rich Marone chipped in seven points. The Cubs went 19-of-50 from the field (38 percent), 5-of-17 from behind the arc (29 percent) and 9-of-11 from the line (81 percent).

Chamberlain plays at Parkston on Monday, while Langford Area takes on Aberdeen Christian on Tuesday in Aberdeen.

NOTES: Chamberlain's Tiegen Priebe was named the game's MVP.

Chamberlain 52, Langford Area 47

Langford Area (15-2)

Chance Olson 4-13 3-3 11 Logan Block 1-3 0-0 3 Mason Larson 11 24 2-3 26 Zac Fries 1-2 1-5 7 James Erickson 0-2 0-0 0 Dylan Frey 0-1 0-0 0 Cody Jensen 0-3 0-0 0 Totals 17-48 10-12 47

Chamberlain (14-3)

Carson Powers 1-2 0-0 3 Tiegen Priebe 5-12 2-4 13 Seth Friesz 4-14 6-6 16 Rich Marone 3-7 1-1 7 Dodge Knippling 4-8 0-0 8 Riggs Priebe 2-7 0-0 5 Totals 19-50 9-11 52

LA 9 23 34 47

C 4 17 39 52

3-point goals: LA 3-17 (Larson 2, Block), C 5-17 (Friesz 2, Powers, Tiegen Priebe, Riggs Priebe); Rebounds: LA 28, C 32; Assists: LA 6 (Olson 4), C 8 (Tiegen Priebe 6); Fouls: LA 13, C 15; Fouled out: LA (none), C (Marone); Turnovers: LA 5, C 8.