Kernels place six at individual state gymnastics meet

Sophomore Maria Krall pulled in a fifth place all-around finish and was joined by seventh-grader Alyssa Hughes and senior Josie Dierks in medaling in the all-around format during the Class AA state individual competition at Golden Eagles Arena in Saturday.

Krall's best event was the floor exercise, in which she scored a 9.4 and finished in fourth place. She placed in every event, including a sixth-place score (9.2) on the balance beam, ninth place on vault (8.825) and was 12th on uneven bars (8.750). The performance improved upon her sixth-place all-around score at the 2016 state championships.

Hughes finished 10th in the all-around race. She was seventh in the uneven parallel bars (8.875) and 15th on floor exercise, scoring a 9.1. Dierks finished in 15th in the all-around, led by a top-five finish in the floor exercise (9.35) and she was 11th on vault (8.8).

Also placing for Mitchell was Bailey Roden, who finished eighth on the vault (8.85). Gracie Czmowski and Masy Mock both placed on the balance beam, where Czmowski finished 11th (9.0) and Mock was 13th (8.9).

Rapid City Stevens' Jordan Huneke stole the show in the Class AA all-around race. She had a 9.775 uneven bars score to win the event and scored no less than a 9.550 in the other three events, including a 9.6 in the vault. Huneke won the all-around title with a score of 38.475. Watertown seventh-grade phenom Myah Morris was second, scoring 37.950 in the all-around, winning the vault with a 9.725. Yankton's Payton Steffensen won the floor exercise with a 9.6 and was third in the all-around and O'Gorman's Lizzie Miller was fourth overall and won the balance beam with a 9.575.

On the Class A front, Montrose's Jocelyn Krouse capped her season with a third-place finish in the all-around race, scoring 36.150 points. Krouse was nothing but consistent on the day, finishing in the top-four in each of the four disciplines. She was second in the uneven bars (8.85), third on both beam (9.1) and vault (9.025) and fourth on floor (9.175).

Krouse was slightly off the pace set by Madison's Jenni Giles, who won the state all-around championship with a score of 36.875 and who held of Deuel's Morgan Kwasniewski's score of 36.825 points. It is the third consecutive Class A all-around championship for the Bulldog junior Giles.

Giles won the vault (9.3) and floor (9.525), while Kwasniewski was tops on beam (9.475) and bars (9.150).

Other area athletes to medal in the all-around included Tyra Zens, of Parkston/Ethan/Hanson, who finished in seventh place (34.625) and Chamberlain's Ciara Hough was the top Cub with a 32.15, good for 15th place.

For more on Saturday's action, check back with mitchellrepublic.com and Monday's print edition of The Daily Republic.