STM's Isaac Kortemeyer hit a field goal with six seconds left to make it 51-50. After a timeout, pushed the ball up the court and his third 3-pointer proved to be the difference. Rentz finished with nine points.

Austin Ellingson and Jeffrey Schuch led Dell Rapids with 10 points apiece. The Quarriers shot 19-for-50 from the field, 7-for-23 at the 3-point line and 8-for-11 at the free throw line.

STM was led by Jake Satter with 12 points and Preston Arity added 10 points. The Cavaliers went 19-for-48 from the field, 7-for-20 at the 3-point line and 6-for-13 at the free throw line.

Dell Rapids (12-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak, will host Canton on Monday. St. Thomas More (13-5) will play at Hill City next Saturday.

DR 15 25 32 53

STM 11 23 40 51

Sioux Falls Christian 86, Aberdeen Roncalli 52

No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian downed Aberdeen Roncalli 86-52 in a boys basketball game at the DWU/Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Lee Vande Kamp paced the balanced Chargers with 17 points, while Dejay Fykstra added 15 points. Koln Oppold and Gavin Schipper netted 13 and 11 points, respectively. Lincoln Unruh added 10 points. Vande Kamp collected six rebounds.

The Chargers shot 31-for-52 from the field, 6-for-15 at the 3-point line and 18-for-24 at the free throw line. Sioux Falls Christian outrebounded Roncalli 27-18.

Gus Reede paced the Cavaliers with 15 points and four assists. Colton Cox added 11 points for Roncalli, which shot 17-for-47 from the floor and 8-for-24 from long range. Roncalli went 10-for-11 at the free throw line.

Sioux Falls Christian (12-4) will play at Beresford on Thursday. Aberdeen Roncalli (11-5) will play at Groton on Monday.

SFC 16 51 74 86

AR 18 27 34 52

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 66, Pine Ridge 55

Devin Rihanek poured in a game-high 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to power Mount Vernon/Plankinton to a 66-55 win over Pine Ridge during the DWU/Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Taylen Trisco added 10 points for the Titans, who shot 27-for-53 from the field. They also shot 3-for-13 at the 3-point line and 9-for-14 at the foul line.

Michael Janis led the Thorpes with 18 points and 13 boards. Juwon Garnier netted 11 points for Pine Ridge, which shot 25-for-56 from the field. The Thorpes shot 5-for-11 from long range and 0-for-2 at the foul line. The Thorpes outrebounded the Titans 30-26.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (13-3) will play at Winner on Monday. Pine Ridge (12-5) will host Little Wound on Tuesday.

PR 17 35 47 55

MVP 10 28 45 66

Irene-Wakonda 56, De Smet 52

Three players scored in double figures to lead Irene-Wakonda to a 56-52 boys basketball win over De Smet during the DWU/Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Trey King led the Eagles with 16 points, while Tate Gale netted 14 points. Levi Van Beek added 12 points. Irene-Wakonda shot 20-for-54 from the field, 7-for-23 at the 3-point line and 9-for-11 at the foul line. The Eagles outrebounded the Bulldogs 30-28.

Gage Gruenhagen led De Smet with 23 points and Jon Todd added nine points. The Bulldogs shot 17-for-46 from the floor, 4-for-12 at the 3-point line and 14-for-19 at the foul line.

Irene-Wakonda (11-5) will play at Freeman on Monday. De Smet (5-10) will play at Estelline on Monday.

IW 19 33 45 56

D 13 18 30 52

Saturday's Schedule

2:30 p.m.: No. 2 St. Thomas More vs. No. 5 Dell Rapids

4 p.m.: No. 3 Langford Area vs. Chamberlain

5:30 p.m.: No. 4 Sully Buttes vs. White River

7 p.m.: Sanborn Central/Woonsocket vs. Chester Area

8:30 p.m.: No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery vs. No. 2 Corsica-Stickney