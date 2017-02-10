Tressa Bull led the Cougars with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Teah Serr added eight points and Madison Wischmann chipped in seven points. B/SC went 21-of-60 from the field (35 percent), 2-of-10 from behind the arc (20 percent) and 5-of-11 from the line (45 percent).

Canistota was led by Jordan Engbrecht's eight points and nine rebounds, whils Kalli Ortman chipped in eight points as well. The Hawks made 12 of 35 field goals for 34 percent shooting and committed 28 turnovers in the loss.

B/SC (10-7) plays Alcester-Hudson today in Alcester, while Canistota (7-12) hosts Scotland on Tuesday.

B/SC 13 29 39 49

C 5 15 23 30

Bridgewater-Emery 52, Parkston 45

Abbi Arend and Kadra Kayser both netted 17 points apiece to pace Bridgewater-Emery to a 52-45 girls basketball victory over Parkston during the DWU/Culver's Classic at the Corn Palace on Friday.

Julia Weber added 10 points for the Huskies, who were clinging to a 31-30 lead after the third quarter. Bridgewater-Emery outscored Parkston 21-15 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Jada Wethor and Tessa Burnham both grabbed six rebounds for the Huskies. Bridgewater-Emery shot 18-for-40 from the field, 5-for-7 at the 3-point line and 11-for-17 at the foul line.

Paige Semmler led Parkston with 19 points and seven rebounds, both game highs. Lauren Reiner added seven points and five rebounds. The Trojans outrebounded the Huskies 29-21. The Trojans went 18-for-47 from the field, 0-for-7 from 3-point range and 9-for-17 at the free throw line.

Bridgewater-Emery (5-14) will play Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Emery. Parkston (7-10) will play Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday in Parkston.

P 13 19 30 45

B-E 10 27 31 52

Ethan 48, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 14

No. 1 Ethan topped Mount Vernon/Plankinton 48-14 in prep girls basketball action during the DWU/Culver's Classic at the Corn Palace on Friday.

Ellie Hohn paced the Rustlers with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kacey Bartscher added 11 points, while Amanda Miiller grabbed seven rebounds. The Rustlers shot 19-for-34 from the field, 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and 5-for-9 at the foul line. Ethan outrebounded the Titans 25-12. The Rustlers forced 19 turnovers.

Katlyn Briggs and Mikaela Cassidy both scored six points for the Titans. MVP shot 6-for-29 from the floor, 0-for-6 at the 3-point line and 2-for-5 at the free throw line.

Ethan (18-1) will host Freeman on Tuesday. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-9) will play Hanson on Monday in Mount Vernon.

MVP 2 3 5 14

E 16 36 43 48

Hanson 60, Pine Ridge 42

Hanson jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead and hung onto defeat Pine Ridge 60-42 in prep girls basketball action during the DWU/Culver's Classic at the Corn Palace on Friday.

Megan Guericke led the Beavers with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. Heather Kayser and Ashley Moe both scored 10 points apiece in the win. Jada Campbell grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with eight points. Hanson went 19-for-61 from the field, 3-for-16 at the 3-point line and 19-for-37 from the free throw line. Hanson outrebounded Pine Ridge 54-37. The Beavers committed 23 turnovers, while Pine Ridge turned the ball over 22 times.

Samantha Richard led the Thorpes with 14 points, while Taysha Big Crow added 10 points and nine rebounds. Pine Ridge shot 17-for-62 from the floor, 3-for-12 at the 3-point line and 5-for-7 at the foul line.

Hanson (12-6) will host Corsica-Stickney tonight in Alexandria. Pine Ridge (13-6) will play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Monday in Eagle Butte.

PR 9 22 28 42

H 21 32 48 60

Scotland 57, Gregory 46

SCOTLAND—Taylor Bietz poured in 20 points to lead Scotland to a 57-46 girls basketball win over Gregory on Friday.

Bietz added four rebounds, five assists and seven steals in the victory. Taylor Gall added 14 points and four boards for the Highlanders.

Allison Ekroth paced the Gorillas with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Svatos and Emma Schweigert both scored nine points apiece. Jaycee Bartling had four steals.

Scotland (6-11) will host Wagner today. Gregory (2-15) will play Tripp-Delmont/Armour today in Armour.

G 15 18 27 46

S 12 24 38 57

Platte-Geddes 59, Bon Homme 19

TYNDALL—Platte-Geddes downed Bon Homme 59-19 in high school girls basketball action on Friday.

Hallie Hallock paced the Black Panthers with 16 points. Hailey Wagner added 10 points in the win. Platte-Geddes shot 6-for-10 at the free throw line.

Rachel Sestak and Jenae Alberts both tossed in six points for the Cavaliers. Alberts also collected eight rebounds and six steals. Bon Homme went 5-for-12 at the foul line.

Platte-Geddes (12-6) will play Wagner on Thursday in Platte. Bon Homme (1-17) will play Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Tyndall.

BH 8 10 14 19

PG 16 34 39 59

Howard 58, Garretson 43

GARRETSON—Three Tigers scored in a double figures as the Howard girls basketball team picked up a 58-43 win over Garretson on Friday in Garretson.

Hilary Albrecht scored a game-high 17 points, Bailey Rudebusch had 14 points and Macy Erickson chipped in 12 points.

For Garretson, Kindra Clark led the team with 13 points, Macey Bohl added 12 points and Erynn Fink chipped in 10 points.

No quarter scores were reported.

Howard (14-4) plays at Parker on Monday, while Garretson (1-16) plays Hills-Beaver Creek (Minn.) today in Hills, Minnesota.

Wagner 68, Chamberlain 30

WAGNER—Three players scored in double figures to pace Wagner to a 68-30 girls basketball win over Chamberlain on Friday.

Kristan Soukup paced the Red Raiders with 13 points, while Abby Freier and Janae Patterson both tossed in 11 points. Soukup added six steals and five assists. Freier added six assists. Maesa Dvorak grabbed five of Wagner's 25 rebounds. Wagner shot 24-for-58 from the field and 14-for-21 at the free throw line.

Mady Handel led Chamberlain with 11 points. Hannah Anderson collected six of Chamberlain's 22 rebounds. The Cubs shot 8-for-28 from the field and 13-for-18 at the free throw line. The Cubs turned the ball over 33 times, while Wagner had 11 turnovers.

Wagner (6-11) will play at Scotland today. Chamberlain (6-12) will host Stanley County on Tuesday.

C 8 17 26 30

W 20 39 60 68

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Highmore-Harrold 27

WOONSOCKET—No. 2 Sanborn Central/Woonsocket took an early 23-2 lead and defeated Highmore-Harrold 67-27 in a high school girls basketball game on Friday in Woonsocket.

Myah Selland scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Kayla Olson, Tristan Ziebart and Megan Poyer each chipped in nine points. The Blackhawks went 27-of-61 from the field for 44 percent shooting in the win.

Halle Kroeplin scored nine points to lead Highmore-Harrold. The Pirates went 10-of-50 from the field for 20 percent shooting and committed 19 turnovers in the loss.

SCW (16-1) plays James Valley Christian on Monday in Huron, while Highmore-Harrold (10-7) plays Waverly/South Shore today in Warner.

HH 2 8 19 27

SCW 23 38 60 67

Avon 46, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

ARMOUR—Avon topped Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46-36 in prep girls basketball action on Friday in Armour.

Lauren Sees paced the Pirates with 13 points. Livi Jurrens, Cheylee Nagel and Kacie Mudder scored eight points apiece in the win.

Mattilynn Reiner led TDA with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Erica Koster and Brooklyn Brouwer both scored eight points for the Nighthawks. TDA shot 5-for-51 from the field, 3-for-16 from the 3-point line and 23-for-33 at the foul line.

TDA grabbed 39 rebounds and turned the ball over 10 times.

Avon (16-2) will host Gayville-Volin on Monday. TDA (14-3) will host Gregory tonight in Armour.

A 13 24 34 46

TDA 6 18 24 36

Kadoka Area 67, Colome 43

COLOME—Alyssa Civitak and Venessa Buxcel combined to score 42 points to lead Kadoka Area to a 67-43 girls basketball win over Colome on Friday.

Civitak tossed in 22 points and Buxcel scored 20 for the Kougars.

Callie Heath led Kadoka Area with nine points and 11 rebounds. Makayla Shippy added nine points and Sadie Heath collected seven boards. The Cowgirls shot 17-for-64 from the field and 8-for-18 at the free throw line. Colome finished with 44 rebounds.

Colome won the JV game 40-15.

Kadoka (7-10) will play at Dupree on Monday. Colome (3-13) will play at Menno tonight.

C 8 19 34 43

K 19 36 55 67

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Kimball/White Lake 47

KIMBALL—Beulah Black Cloud scored a game-high 19 points as Andes Central/Dakota Christian beat Kimball/White Lake 55-47 on Friday in Kimball.

Ahna Vander Pol and Mackenzie Muckey each added 10 points as the Thunder went 18-of-37 from the field for 48 percent shooting.

Whitney Hinker scored 18 points to lead the WiLdKats, while Brooklyn Donald added 14 points. Heather Munsen chipped in eight points and five rebounds. KWL went 17-of-51 from the field for 33 percent shooting and committed 20 turnovers.

KWL (7-11) plays at Wessington Springs on Tuesday. ACDC (13-5) plays at Parkston on Tuesday.

ACDC 12 24 35 55

KWL 9 14 24 47

Boys basketball

Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 49

TYNDALL—Platte-Geddes pulled away from Bon Homme for a 61-49 boys basketball victory on Friday.

Malachi Girton led Platte-Geddes with 17 points, while Xavier Marshall netted 13 points. Cooper Kanthak scored 12.

Chase Kortan paced Bon Homme with 16 points. Cole Uecker added 13 points and Joey Slama scored 10.

Platte-Geddes (8-8) will play at Scotland on Monday. Bon Homme (10-6) will play Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Tyndall.

PG 19 33 46 61

BH 17 30 37 49

Chamberlain 70, Wagner 38

WAGNER—Tiegen Priebe scored a game-high 26 points, pulled down nine rebounds and dished out eight assists as Chamberlain defeated Wagner 70-38 in a high school boys basketball game on Friday in Wagner.

Seth Friesz added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Dodge Knippling chipped in 11 points for the Cubs, who went 28-of-54 from the field in the win.

Alex Sully totalled 15 points and six rebounds for Wagner, while Brycen Zephier added 12 points. The Red Raiders made 13 of 42 field goals and committed 16 turnovers in the loss.

No quarter scores were reported.

Chamberlain (13-3) plays Langford Area in the DWU/Culver's Classic today at the Corn Palace, while Wagner (3-13) plays at Scotland today.

Tea Area 75, Parkston 39

PARKSTON—Tea Area downed Parkston 75-39 in prep boys basketball action on Friday in Parkston.

Brady Albrecht had 11 points and two steals for Parkston, while Alex Scott added 10 points and Trenton Weber had five rebounds. The Trojans went 12-of-44 from the field for 27 percent and 12-of-19 from the line in the loss.

The Titans were led by Ethan Friedel had 23 points and Mason Ritter added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Parkston (8-9) hosts Chamberlain on Monday, while Tea Area (13-3) plays at Lennox today.

TA 21 45 60 75

P 6 17 31 39

Kimball/White Lake 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

MILLER—Carter Fredricksen scored 13 points and Kory Peters had 11 points as Kimball/White Lake topped Sunshine Bible Academy 62-22 in a high school boys basketball game on Friday in Miller.

The WiLdKats went 28-of-49 from the field for 57 percent shooting in the win.

SBA was led by Travis Hass's 13 points, while Jade Burma chipped in nine points. The Crusaders made six of 47 field goals for 12 percent shooting and committed 15 turnovers.

KWL (8-8) plays at Wessington Springs on Tuesday, while SBA (0-15) plays Sully Buttes on Tuesday in Miller.

KWL 16 45 54 62

SBA 6 14 15 22

Gregory 51, Scotland 34

SCOTLAND—Jayd VanDerWerff scored a game-high 18 points to push Gregory past Scotland 51-34 in high school boys basketball action on Friday in Scotland.

VanDerWerff added nine rebounds and three steals, while Robert Vomacka chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds. The Gorillas went 19-of-40 from the field for 48 percent shooting.

For Scotland, Tanner Skorepa had seven points, while Chandler Diede and Travis Skorepa each chipped in six points. The Highlanders went 11-of-52 from the field for 21 percent shooting.

Gregory (7-9) plays Jones County today in Gregory, while Scotland hots Wagner today.

G 11 26 41 51

S 7 11 18 34

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Highmore-Harrold 58

WOONSOCKET—Sanborn Central/Woonsocket picked up a 72-58 boys basketball victory over Highmore-Harrold on Friday.

The Blackhawks had four players scored in double figures, with another scoring nine points in the win. Trey Weber paced SCW with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Wyatt Feistner and Trevor Olson tossed in 17 and 13 points, respectively. Logun Feistner netted 10 points and Trent Kingsbury scored 10. SCW won the rebounding battle 38-25, with Kingsbury corralling seven boards. Kingsbury also recorded eight assists and three steals. SCW shot 25-for-51 from the field and 13-for-23 at the free throw line.

Jharett Bloomenrader led Highmore-Harrold with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Max Ring chipped in with 17 points for the Pirates.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (12-5) will play Chester Area today at the DWU Classic at the Corn Palace. Highmore-Harrold (8-8) will play Wolsey-Wessington on Monday in Highmore.

HH 17 26 41 58

SCW 20 34 53 72

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Avon 61 OT

ARMOUR—Tripp-Delmont/Armour edged Avon 63-61 in overtime in a high school boys basketball game in Armour.

Noah Schafers led TDA with a game-high 28 points, while Micah Lau added 22 points.

The Nighthawks went 25-of-63 from the field in the win.

For Avon, Jimmy Schuurmans had 22 points and Dylan Raysby chipped in 21 points.

TDA (3-14) plays Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday in Corsica, while Avon (3-12) plays Gayville-Volin on Monday in Avon.

A 11 27 41 52 61

TDA 9 25 38 52 63

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Clark/Willow Lake 63

Alcester-Hudson 76, Baltic 56

Bennett County 63, New Underwood 23

Brandon Valley 64, Aberdeen Central 55

Brookings 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Canton 79, Irene-Wakonda 68

Chamberlain 69, Wagner 38

Colman-Egan 52, Arlington 46

Crazy Horse 90, Tiospaye Topa 44

Custer 51, Belle Fourche 47

Gayville-Volin 69, Centerville 35

Gregory 51, Scotland 34

Hamlin 50, Redfield/Doland 48

Harrisburg 65, Spearfish 46

Herreid/Selby Area 67, Eureka/Bowdle 47

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 66, Faith 48

Kimball/White Lake 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Langford 66, Faulkton 37

Lennox 70, West Central 54

McLaughlin 77, Winner 71

Milbank Area 66, Britton-Hecla 43

Pierre 63, Watertown 47

Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 49

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Highmore-Harrold 58

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Rapid City Central 59

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Rapid City Stevens 37

Sully Buttes 63, Ipswich 43

Tea Area 75, Parkston 39

Timber Lake 48, Newell 46

Waubay/Summit 50, Great Plains Lutheran 40

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 73, Clark/Willow Lake 40

Alcester-Hudson 44, Baltic 34

Belle Fourche 56, Custer 40

Castlewood 47, Waverly-South Shore 31

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Crow Creek 66, OT

Dell Rapids 72, Dakota Valley 60

DeSmet 60, Deubrook 42

Edgemont 43, Hot Springs 42

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Beresford 49

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39

Faith 68, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 30

Faulkton 65, Langford 41

Harding County 69, Rapid City Christian 30

Harrisburg 63, Spearfish 20

Howard 58, Garretson 43

Irene-Wakonda 57, Canton 44

McLaughlin 45, Winner 35

New Underwood 64, Bennett County 16

Parker 60, Viborg-Hurley 34

Philip 66, Lyman 59

Platte-Geddes 59, Bon Homme 19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Highmore-Harrold 27

Scotland 57, Gregory 46

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Chester 46

Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, Rapid City Central 59

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Brookings 33

Sioux Falls Washington 72, Rapid City Stevens 62

Sully Buttes 85, Ipswich 53

Timber Lake 60, Newell 33

Tri-Valley 51, Tea Area 48

Wagner 68, Chamberlain 30

Wall 65, Dupree 40

Warner 54, Freeman 45

Watertown 63, Pierre 54

Wolsey-Wessington 39, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Dakota Plains Invitational

Freeman Academy/Marion 42, Flandreau Indian 39

DWU Culver's Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 52, Parkston 45