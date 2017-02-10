MCM wins four duals

The Blackhawks won duals over Warner/Northwestern 42-21 and Marion/Freeman 24-22, while also dropping a dual to Sisseton 52-15.

Burke/Gregory wins three duals at KWLPG Quad

KIMBALL—The Burke/Gregory wrestling team won three duals at the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes quadrangular on Friday in Kimball.

The Storm topped KWLPG 48-34, Mobridge-Pollock 51-30 and Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 65-12.

The WiLdKats beat MVPC 54-24 and Mobridge-Pollock 46-24, while MVPC fell to Mobridge-Pollock 38-24.