MCM wins four duals
SALEM—The McCook Central/Montrose wrestling team won four duals at a home quadrangular on Friday in Salem.
MCM defeated Sisseton 36-34, Warner/Northwestern 66-4, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket 70-12 and the Canton junior varsity team 45-33.
The Blackhawks won duals over Warner/Northwestern 42-21 and Marion/Freeman 24-22, while also dropping a dual to Sisseton 52-15.
Burke/Gregory wins three duals at KWLPG Quad
KIMBALL—The Burke/Gregory wrestling team won three duals at the Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes quadrangular on Friday in Kimball.
The Storm topped KWLPG 48-34, Mobridge-Pollock 51-30 and Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica 65-12.
The WiLdKats beat MVPC 54-24 and Mobridge-Pollock 46-24, while MVPC fell to Mobridge-Pollock 38-24.