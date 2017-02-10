Last season, was the first year in school history both basketball teams qualified for the national tournament. This season, both the Tiger men's and women's teams are on the verge of booking return trips to Branson, Missouri and Sioux City, Iowa, respectively.

It's become a new normal for DWU basketball, as both teams have been ranked throughout the season in their respective NAIA Division II coaches polls.

While both teams are currently fighting for high seeds in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, the past two seasons of Tiger basketball have been unlike any two seasons in the school's history.

And the head coaches—Jason Christensen and Matt Wilber—are responsible.

"It's a very special time for each one of these programs and for our school in general and our community in general," DWU Athletic Director Jon Hart said. "We have a pretty rich tradition of basketball at Dakota Wesleyan and it's something the community can really rally around."

Christensen is in his seventh season coaching the Tiger women, where he has turned the program around from a 6-25 season in 2010-11 to achieving back-to-back 20-win seasons, as well as the No. 1 ranking early this season. The Mitchell native became the program's all-time wins leader earlier this season.

"On the women's side, we had to build this back up to where it needs to be," Christensen said. "It's about the kids and I think Matt would say the same thing. I don't have those wins if I don't have the kids that I've had."

Wilber is in his fourth season coaching the DWU men, where he's helped lead the team to back-to-back national tournament appearances, as well as the school's best finish—runner up—in 2014-15. The Dell Rapids graduate is six wins away from reaching 100.

"It's been a perfect storm with the quality of kids we've had here," Wilber said. "Right when I got the job, we had a great group. We've had some talented dudes and frankly, some of the guys are up on that all-time list here."

Wilber said he understands his role as a head coach but at the same time he can only do so much.

"You need players, you need guys to buy into stuff and you need team chemistry. We've had that here. That's without question the No. 1 factor," Wilber said.

Currently, the Tiger men are tied atop the GPAC standings (21-7, 12-4 GPAC) and ranked No. 7 in the country, while the DWU women are ranked No. 12 (22-4, 13-4 GPAC).

Recruiting talent

Each coach has spent at least three full seasons at DWU and Hart contributed the coaches' abilities to recruit talent as the major factor to their success.

"We have a lot of great kids on the teams and that starts with Matt and Jason and their staffs. They are on the road every night it seems, recruiting kids and developing a relationship at a very young age," Hart said. "They are visible and they're highly respected in the surrounding communities. They invest in high school basketball."

Hart pointed to each team's freshman class as proof of both coaches ability to bring talent to DWU. On the men's side, Wilber has played three true freshman—Ty Hoglund, Nate Davis and Collin Kramer—in every game this season. Hoglund has started every game and is second on the team in scoring at 18 points per game.

Wilber called himself "lucky" for landing Hoglund as Wilber and Hoglund's father, Mick, have been connected for years. After landing Hoglund, Wilber said it created a domino effect as Davis and Kramer quickly followed last year's South Dakota's Mr. Basketball.

"We've been able to get some good South Dakota kids and we hope we can keep doing that," Wilber said. "We just want to get good kids. We try to make sure we don't miss anyone and do it our way. Hopefully, that continues to work."

For the DWU women, true freshman Kynedi Cheeseman and Sarah Carr have each played in all but one game this season and each player is averaging at least 15 minutes per game for the Tigers.

"When we are recruiting against other schools in the state, especially, I just think Dakota Wesleyan has a lot of offer," Christensen said. "We have newer buildings. We have a new fieldhouse, a new library and a new science center and kids like things like that. When we recruit, I think we do it the right way, trying to bring in good academic kids that want to win, but also want to win in the classroom, too."

While the two teams create drama and excitement for fans as postseason basketball rolls around, both teams have excelled academically. At the NAIA level, academics plays a major role for creating student-athletes, Hart said.

"They get it and they understand what high schoolers want to see and what they want to get out of a college program," Hart said. "They preach the right things. It starts with academics, serving your community and after that, sports comes next. They are all about doing the right things and running a clean program."

Hart said both teams' academics "speaks for itself" as the DWU men had a team grade-point average of 3.18 in 2015-16 and the DWU women had a team GPA of 3.525 last year, which was 15th best among all NAIA schools in the nation.

"We do a really good job of getting kids out of here in four years," Christensen said. "Every one of my kids that played for me is doing what they wanted to do."

Embracing Mitchell

Anyone who has attended a DWU doubleheader at the Corn Palace can witness firsthand how much local support the Tiger teams receive. DWU averages at least 1,000 fans per home contest and experiences plenty of support on the road as well.

While it's easy to say the team's success draws in more fans, both coaches credit the fan support for each program's rise.

"We're a small town and the people that support us, you know them by name. They're not just faces in the crowd," Wilber said. "I can't say enough about how Mitchell has been to me and my family. I know winning probably helps, but we couldn't have felt more comfortable. It really feels like a family."

For Christensen, who grew up in Mitchell and has seen the community continue to grow, the relationship his team has with area residents is invaluable.

"I can't say enough good things about the community," Christensen said. "No matter where we go. We were at County Fair the other day and we had a guy pick up the tab for our breakfast. The community loves us. It's exciting that the community is behind us like that and wherever we go people come up and talk to us."

The strong relationship between Mitchell and DWU plays a major factor in keeping the two coaches enjoying the challenge of running successful college basketball programs.

"These are great jobs and I think both Matt and Jason really love the Mitchell community," Hart said. "They embrace the Mitchell community and the community has embraced them. That's a big part of it. Being around great people and working with great people. Mitchell is a special place to be and they realize that."

Hart said both coaches carry strong personalities that make them relatable for young athletes.

Hart credited Christensen's consistency and work ethic for bringing the women's program to where it is now. He called Christensen one of DWU's "hardest working coaches" and added he deserves the title of all-time wins leader.

On the men's side, where DWU is celebrating 100 years of basketball at the school, Hart said Wilber has already established himself in the lineage of great basketball coaches at DWU.

"Matt is a winner. He's been a winner in everything he's done over time," Hart said. "He has a lot of guys buying into his system and they work so hard every single day. It shows. Their practices are really intense and they are all-in all the time. That's what it takes to win."

At the NAIA level, long coaching tenures are not common. In the nine other GPAC schools that offer both men's and women's basketball, the average coaching tenure for a basketball head coach is eight years. Six GPAC schools—Briar Cliff, Concordia, Doane, Morningside, Mount Marty and Northwestern—have men's and women's basketball coaches with more than 11 years of experience at the school combined (Christensen and Wilber have combined for 11 years at DWU).

Plenty of Division II and Division I level coaches started at the NAIA level before moving upward to bigger, higher-paying jobs.

At DWU, both Wilber and Christensen's predecessors only lasted three years. While both programs continue to chase an elusive national championship, DWU has already re-asserted itself as a basketball powerhouse in the state of South Dakota.

With the future looking bright for Tiger basketball with Christensen and Wilber at the helm, Hart is hopeful the success will only continue.

"I really hope we can keep these guys as long as we can," Hart said. "We've been fortunate to have them for the time that we have. At the NAIA level, you don't always keep them very long. We've been extremely fortunate and blessed to have them here and hopefully that carries on for a lot longer."