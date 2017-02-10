Madison wins Class A title, Cubs finish seventh
ABERDEEN—The dynasty continued Friday for the Madison High School gymnastics team.
The Bulldogs claimed a fourth straight Class A state championship and 20th title in the last 23 years with a 139.825 score at the Golden Eagles Arena in Aberdeen. Deuel was second, scoring 137.650 points.
It's the closest margin in a Madison state championship team victory since 2009, when the Bulldogs also edged Deuel. On Friday, the Bulldogs won vault, uneven bars and floor exercise to provide the difference.
Chamberlain was the only area Class A team to qualify for the team competition and the Cubs finished seventh. Chamberlain, which had won the Region 2A title but was seeded fifth in the state meet, scored highest on vault, finishing fourth with a 34.150. The Cubs were the state runners-up in 2016.
The individual competition takes place today at 10:30 a.m., with Chamberlain, Montrose, Parkston/Ethan/Hanson and Wagner/Bon Homme as area teams represented in the competition.