Kernel gymnastics remains strong

Today, as the Mitchell team has a chance at a fourth-consecutive Class AA state team championship in Aberdeen, there are no concerns about the Kernels' future in gymnastics. The 2016-17 season was the program's final year in a five-year plan to make payments to the school district to help fund the sport.

Instead, the program is in a great position, Mitchell coach Audra Rew said. The Kernels expect to have nearly 20 athletes out for the 2017-18 team and the club gymnastics program in Mitchell, MEGA, is also quite strong. Much of the funds to benefit the Kernel program were raised and paid off years ago.

"The good thing is that the health of our program has never been the issue," said Rew, who also owns MEGA. "There's been other issues at play but we're very proud of the program that's been built here and maintained."

Gymnastics was on the chopping block in 2010 because the Mitchell School District had interest from students to add competitive cheer and dance but didn't have the funds to add the programs. Cutting gymnastics was looked at as a cost-saving measure but the school board and gymnastics parents group agreed to cover half ($8,000) of the operating budget ($16,000) in 2010-11.

Since then, the gymnastics program has made contributions each year, with that ending in 2017-18, paying $1,000. In the first 18 months after the program was on the chopping block, more than $15,000 was donated to the school to cover gymnastics costs.

Rew said there will always be factors working against gymnastics as a whole. It's generally not a revenue-generating sport and a small number of athletes can compete at the highest level. She said there's usually attrition in the upper grade levels on the high school team as students get older in a sport that favors younger gymnasts.

"There's still interest out there," Rew said. "There's huge numbers in our program and in other programs. Gymnastics has never been a sport that draws a lot of people, but we have a lot of interest in our programs from youth up to high school."

The South Dakota High School Activities Association permits five gymnasts per team event, which limits the number of gymnasts who can participate on varsity. Rew said Mitchell would love to have 10 per event but that likely won't happen, with many schools unable to match Mitchell's numbers.

"That keeps the sport from growing, because there's just not a lot of spots available," Rew said.

Outside of Mitchell, Parkston/Ethan/Hanson and Montrose are among the recent new teams and Harrisburg is likely to become the eighth Eastern South Dakota Conference team competing in gymnastics within the next year or two.

Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland credited Rew for her effort to build the program in recent years with the MEGA and MHS programs.

"She's been able to essentially create a feeder program and we've seen that benefit the high school teams," Aadland said. "That's really changed the dynamic.

Aadland said there are no other planned cuts for activities at MHS, but noted so much depends on state funding. He said gymnastics programs around the state will always face tougher circumstances with a sport that has higher costs and smaller participation.

"We don't have 100 kids out for gymnastics and that makes it different from so many other sports," he said. "Schools will always be wrestling with both sides of the issue."