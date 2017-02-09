Late rally lifts Kernels past BV

With the end of the season rapidly approaching, MHS head coach Travis Carpenter said he was hoping to see his team take another step forward against the Arrows.

"The difference between them an us tonight was they were 100 percent confident in what they were doing and we were a little doubtful," Carpenter said. "That's the thing we have to fix before next Saturday. When we step on the mat, we have to believe."

However, Carpenter liked how his team responded from the Watertown loss and the 31-0 deficit against the Lynx.

"We knew they were really good down low," Carpenter said, referring to Brandon Valley's lower weight wrestlers. "They gave us four forfeits, which makes it a little easier to win the dual. I still think we gained more points than them in the matches we won."

The highlight of the comeback against the Lynx was Schoenfelder's 11-3 major decision over Brandon Valley's Jordan Huser at 195 pounds. Schoenfelder recorded a takedown in the match's final seconds to secure the dual victory for the Kernels before the final match.

"It was nice to see him get in there and get a major for us," Carpenter said. "He's going to be our 182-pound wrestler going forward so that's good confidence for him."

Carpenter said the Lynx bumped up their usual 132-pound wrestler to 138 pounds before the dual started and the Kernels responded by bumping Schoenfelder up to 195 in the dual.

Earning wins against both the Lynx and the Arrows was Browning and Havlik, while Kyle Foote (160) and Carson Max (195) each had a win against Watertown.

"Barry had a really good night," Carpenter said. "He's one of those kids that's very athletic and when he decides to wrestle, he's pretty good. We have to keep on that path and if we do, he's capable of beating pretty much anybody."

The Kernels will head into their final regular season tournament at the Huron Invitational on Saturday in Huron before the team hosts the Region 3A meet on Feb. 18.

"That's a bit of nail-biter," Carpenter said about Saturday's tournament. "Some of the kids may or may not wrestle depending on injuries and stuff like that because we want to be ready for next weekend when it's for all the marbles."

Mitchell 41, Brandon Valley 31

106: Isaac Klinkhammer (BV) over Kyler Bauder (M) (TF 18-3 5:35); 113: Tate Johnson (BV) over Ryan McGinnis (M) (Fall 2:44); 120: Jack Smith (BV) over Colby Gillen (M) (Fall 1:10); 126: Kobi Terpstra (BV) over Logan Sparks (M) (MD 12-1); 132: Kyle Heidbrink (BV) over Matt Lambert (M) (Fall 2:58); 138: Creighton Klinkhammer (BV) over Sutton Carpenter (M) (MD 11-1) 145: Barry Browning (M) over Jorey Sorenson (BV) (MD 18-4); 152: Briggs Havlik (M) over J.J. Wardlow (BV) (Fall 0:56); 160: Oliver Rolandi (M) win by forfeit;170: Kyle Foote (M) win by forfeit; 182: Cade Carpenter (M) win by forfeit; 195: Max Schoenfelder (M) over Jordan Huser (BV) (MD 11-3); 220: Carson Max (M) win by forfeit; 285: Zeb Parsons (M) over Sam Lembcke (BV) (Dec 9-3)

Watertown 49, Mitchell 21

106: Ty Althoff (W) over Kyler Bauder (M) (Dec 8-4); 113: Jaxson Waugh (W) over Ryan McGinnis (M) (Fall 3:41); 120: Robert Coyle III (W) over Colby Gillen (M) (Fall 0:24); 126: Mason Maag (W) over Logan Sparks (M) (Dec 10-5); 132: Brady Bollinger (W) over Matt Lambert (M) (Fall 1:00); 138: Kyle Tulowetzke (W) over Sutton Carpenter (M) (Fall 3:02); 145: Barry Browning (M) over Trevor Ripplinger (W) (Fall 4:38); 152: Briggs Havlik (M) over Nathan Tuttle (W) (Dec 8-1); 160: Kyle Foote (M) over Jayden Hartford (W) (Fall 5:29); 170: Austin Hanson (W) over Cade Carpenter (M) (MD 9-0); 182: Mason Wickherst (W) over Max Schoenfelder (M) (Fall 0:39); 195: Carson Max (M) over Ledgend Thorson (W) (Fall 1:58); 220: Lincoln Stahl (W) over Zeb Parsons (M) (Dec 3-2); 285: Dane Stahl (W) over Mitch Schladweiler (M) (Fall 0:13)