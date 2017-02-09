MAYER: SD basketball isn't about 92-point games

Ninety-two points. In a single game. That's a headline that writes itself.

But does the headline tell the whole story? In this case, absolutely not.

First, here's the specifics.

LaMelo Ball, younger brother of UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points for Chino Hills High School in a 146-123 win over Los Osos. Both schools are suburbs located east of Los Angeles.

LaMelo Ball scored 41 of his 92 points in the fourth quarter, he went 30-of-39 on two-point field goals, 7-of-22 on 3-pointers and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line.

On paper, those are impressive stats. There's no denying scoring 92 points deserves attention and some admiration. Hailing from a family full of talented basketball players, Ball and his brothers will become household names synonymous with the sport.

For local reference, the most points scored in a single high school boys basketball game in South Dakota is tied between Bob Wolff, of Frederick, and Del Gillam, of Argonne, a defunct town near Howard. Wolff scored 72 points in 1952, while Gillam hit the mark in 1953. Both were in Class B, while Aberdeen Central's Eric Kline has the Class AA record of 59 points set in 1990, right behind Mitchell's-own Mike Miller's 54 points in 1997. The Class A record is West Central's Josh Mueller, who hit 60 points in 2001. These are the records compiled by former Rapid City Journal sportswriter Roger Toland.

Most of those performances weren't caught on film or are easily accessible today. Luckily, technology made it possible for anyone with a web connection to see just how Ball scored his 92. The video reveals the true story as nearly half of Ball's points were scored on uncontested layups. It shows how Ball stayed on one half of the court and essentially "cherry picked" his way to a state record, without much effort exerted on the defensive end of the court.

Above the debate of how he scored 92 points, Ball's performance shed light on what some high school athletics has become in 2017. Los Osos head coach Dave Smith called it "individualism."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Smith said Chino Hills players fouled on purpose to prevent his team from running out the clock and stopping Ball from scoring more.

"That's wrong. The Ball boys are very talented and great players, but it's embarrassing to high school athletics. I've been coaching for 35 years, and we've turned high school athletics into individualism," Smith told the newspaper. "There's no animosity on my part about the kids or the Ball family. My problem is what we have done as a society. What we have done as coaches to athletics. It's about integrity and sportsmanship. When only one kid shoots every shot but one in a quarter, that's not right. That's not, as coaches, what we're supposed to do."

More than anything, Ball's 92 points opens a discussion on what people expect out of high school athletes. In South Dakota, we are home to numerous coaches who are keeping every student-athlete's best interest at the forefront. That's extremely important.

High school sports aren't professional athletics.

High school athletics are a learning tool, an extension of the classroom, just like all the sanctioned and unsanctioned clubs and activities out there.

Some people don't view it that way. Ball's father, LaVar, told the newspaper he believes high school athletics, like pro athletics, is purely entertainment.

"My boys treat this game as entertainment because that's all it is," LaVar Ball said. "We're going to entertain until the clock hits zero. If you pay $8 for a ticket, we're not going to give you $7.50. I've had my boys playing like that since they were babies."

While LaVar Ball makes a valid point, high school sports in South Dakota are much more than entertainment. Everyone involved with high school athletics in South Dakota benefits from players, coaches, administrators and fans not treating the game as purely entertainment.

The relationships and lessoned learned are far more important in this state, and that's special to South Dakota.