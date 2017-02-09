Tiger grapplers blanked by Morningside

The Tigers had six forfeits in the 10-match dual. Trevor Peter wrestled to a 7-3 loss to Caleb Deemer at 197 pounds and Alex Osborne lost a major decision at 157 pounds. Morningside's Nick Madsen (165) and Derik Bailey (174) each pinned DWU's Tanner Wernsman and Zechariah Westergaard, respectively.

The Tigers (1-14 duals, 0-7 GPAC) are at the GPAC regional qualifier in Crete, Nebraska on Feb. 18.