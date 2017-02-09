Search
    Tiger grapplers blanked by Morningside

    By Daily Republic Sports on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:01 p.m.

    SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Morningside College blanked the Dakota Wesleyan University wrestling team 55-0 Thursday in a Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling dual.

    The Tigers had six forfeits in the 10-match dual. Trevor Peter wrestled to a 7-3 loss to Caleb Deemer at 197 pounds and Alex Osborne lost a major decision at 157 pounds. Morningside's Nick Madsen (165) and Derik Bailey (174) each pinned DWU's Tanner Wernsman and Zechariah Westergaard, respectively.

    The Tigers (1-14 duals, 0-7 GPAC) are at the GPAC regional qualifier in Crete, Nebraska on Feb. 18.

