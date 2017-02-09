Mitchell Christian boys rally at Hanson

Mitchell Christian coach Jesse Tolsma said the team made adjustments at halftime down 27-19 and executed in the second half.

"Our guys completely sold out and bought in and we got our big run in the second half," Tolsma said. "We brought the defense and the intensity and we did the job of rebounding and limiting them to just one shot."

Mitchell Christian was led by a Riley O'Neill's game-high 15 points. Alec Nelson and Christian Cooper each added 13 points in the win. Nelson and Ty Vander Pol each had five rebounds and Zach Bosworth had four assists.

For the Beavers, Nathan Stewart had 13 points and five rebounds. Donnie Weber had eight points in the loss. Hanson was held to 14-for-31 shooting in the game and made 11-of-21 free throws.

"The defense made all of the difference," Tolsma said. "We got a little bit of confidence going and the shots started going down, too."

Mitchell Christian improves to 8-10 and will host Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday. Hanson (8-9) is at Avon on Tuesday.

"It's a really nice win. Hanson is a really solid team and we could see them again in the district (tournament)," Tolsma said. "Seeding-wise, it was a key game but if we don't care of business next week, it doesn't mean anything."

Mitchell Christian 53, Hanson 42

Mitchell Christian (8-10): Zach Bosworth 1-5 0-0 2 Alec Nelson 4-9 3-4 13 Ty Vander Pol 1-4 3-4 5 Riley O'Neill 6-8 2-2 15 Christian Cooper 4-8 2-2 13 Noah Swenson 2-4 1-3 5 Luke Knutson 0-1 0-0 0 Colton Wolbrink 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 18-39 11-15 53

Hanson (8-9): Blake Klinkhammer 3 0-0 6 Donnie Weber 3 1-2 8 Matt Kayser 1 2-4 4 Erik Craig 0 0-0 0 Nathan Stewart 4 5-11 13 Thomas Arend 1 2-2 5 Craig Lasley 1 1-2 3 Payden Haier 0 0-0 0 Reggie Slaba 1 0-0 3 Peyton Schroeder 0 0-0 0 Simon Weber 0 0-0 0 Caleb Hermes 0 0-0 0 Colter Bartscher 0 0-0 0 Austin Stoltz 0 0-0 0 Totals 14 11-21 42

MCS 7 19 40 53

H 11 27 32 42

3-point goals: MCS 6-14 (Cooper 3, Nelson 2, O'Neill 1), H 3 (Weber, Arend, Slaba). Rebounds: MCS 18 (Nelson 5, Vander Pol 5), H 21 (Stewart 5, Kayser 5), Total fouls: MCS 14, H 14. Fouled out: Bosworth. Turnovers: MCS 9, Hanson 16.