Golden Eagles girls fall to Raiders

Megan Hirsch and Traia Hubbard each had a double-double to lead the Raiders. Hirsch recorded a game-high 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Hubbard had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gayville-Volin led 31-9 at halftime and made eight field goals, four 3-pointers and 19 of 25 free throws in the win.

"The first half we got ourselves into foul trouble and got down early," MCS head coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "We played a much better second half. We moved the ball around & controlled the possession better."

For the Golden Eagles, Alyson Vander Pol scored seven points, while Adaya Plastow and Erica Thompson each contributed six points. Thompson led the team with seven rebounds and four assists. MCS made 14 field goals and went 5-of-11 from the line in the loss.

MCS (3-16) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday in Mitchell, while Gayville-Volin (8-8) plays Beresford on Saturday in Gayville.

Gayville-Volin 48, Mitchell Christian 33

Mitchell Christian (3-16): Adaya Plastow 2 2-4 6 Taylor Lepke 1 2-2 4 Carlie Vander Pol 1 0-0 2 Alyson Vander Pol 3 1-3 7 Colette Haag 0 0-2 0 Erica Thompson 3 0-0 6 Jocelyn Baas 2 0-0 4 Anna Cooper 2 0-0 4 Totals 14 5-11 33

Gayville-Volin (8-8): Laura Nelson 0 6-7 9 Megan Hirsch 4 6-7 14 Grace Dangle 0 0-0 6 Traia Hubbard 4 3-5 10 Abby Larson 0 2-2 5 Molly Larson 0 0-2 0 Sam Olson 0 2-2 2 Kayla VanOsdel 1 0-0 2 Totals 8 19-25 48

MCS 0 9 19 33

JVC 11 31 38 48

3-pointers: MCS 0, GV 4 (Dangle 2, Nelson, Abby Larson); Rebounds: MCS 19 (Thompson 7), GV 30 (Hubbard 11); Assists: MCS 9 (Thompson 4), GV 8 (Clark 3); Turnovers: MCS 19, GV 14.