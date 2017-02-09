Taylor Bietz had 11 points and six assists for Scotland, which led by 13 points at halftime. Taylor Gall added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The game was memorable contest for Kadra Kayser, who scored a game-high 19 points for the Huskies and crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career. Abbi Arend had 11 points and eight rebounds for B-E.

Scotland (5-11) hosts Gregory today, while Bridgewater-Emery (4-13) plays Parkston today at the DWU Classic at the Corn Palace.

B-E 7 11 31 48

S 9 24 36 49

McCook Central/Montrose 70, Howard 42

HOWARD—Danielle Hansen scored a game-high 23 points to propel the No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose girls basketball team past Howard 70-42 on Thursday in Howard.

Jacy Pulse added 17 points, while Morgan Koepsell finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. McKenna Kranz chipped in 10 points as the Fighting Cougars went 27-of-51 from the field for 52 percent shooting in the win.

Howard was led by Macy Erickson's 18 points and Bailey Rudebusch contributed 15 points. The Tigers committed 25 turnovers and went 17-of-45 from the field for 37 percent shooting.

MCM (17-2) plays Tri-Valley on Tuesday in Colton, while Howard (13-4) plays Garretson today in Garretson.

MCM 15 43 54 70

H 11 26 33 42

Miller 51, Wessington Springs 27

MILLER—Miller jumped out to a quick 16-3 first-quarter lead and raced to a 51-27 victory over Wessington Springs on Thursday night in girls basketball action.

The Rustlers were led by VonnaGail Schlechter's 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Kayde Fernholz added a double-double as she scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win. Miller outrebounded Wessington Springs 35-21.

Maria Alonso led the Spartans with seven points and three steals in the loss. Wessington Springs was 9-of-37 (24 percent) from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

Miller (7-10) plays Todd County on Saturday in Miller. Wessington Springs (7-11) plays Lyman on Saturday in Presho.

M 16 29 42 51

WS 3 7 13 27

Winner 54, Platte-Geddes 49

PLATTE—Winner earned a road win at Platte-Geddes on Thursday night 54-49 in girls basketball action.

Alexis Peterson and Jada Nelson each had 18 points for Platte-Geddes in the loss.

No stats for Winner were reported.

Winner (13-5) plays today at McLaughlin. Platte-Geddes (11-6) plays at Bon Homme today in Tyndall.

W 10 24 39 54

PG 9 24 38 49

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Bon Homme 43

LAKE ANDES—Andes Central/Dakota Christian jumped to a 20-8 first quarter lead and cruised to a 60-43 girls basketball win Thursday over Bon Homme.

Mackenzie Muckey had 15 points and Ahna Vander Pol had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Shaylin Stotz added 11 points. The Thunder were 22-for-43 shooting in the game and made 14-of-26 free throws.

Rachel Sestak had a strong night in a losing effort, recording 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. McKenzie Carson had eight points for the Cavaliers.

ACDC (12-5) plays at White Lake today against Kimball/White Lake. Bon Homme (1-16) hosts Platte-Geddes today in Tyndall.

BH 8 24 30 43

ACDC 20 37 49 60

Santee (Neb.) 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

MARTY—Santee (Neb.) topped Freeman Academy/Marion 59-53 in high school girls basketball action at the Dakota Plains Invitational on Thursday in Marty.

Annie Carlson led the Bearcats with 27 points, while Tiana Schroeder chipped in 10 points. Carlson pulled down 19 rebounds for a double-double in the loss. FA/M made 18 two-point field goals and two 3-pointers in the contest and committed 23 turnovers.

FA/M (6-11) plays Flandreau Indian in the DPI today in Marty.

FAM 29 53

S 34 59

Boys basketball

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 78, Ethan 48

ETHAN—Devin Rihanek posted a double-double and Mount Vernon/Plankinton cruised to a 78-48 win over Ethan on Thursday night in prep boys basketball.

Rihanek scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the win and his younger brother Dane Rihanek added 16 points. The Titans were 32-of-58 (55 percent) from the floor including 9-of-15 from beyond the three-point arc.

Derek Storm led all Ethan scorers with 18 points. Abiah Plastow posted a solid game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. The Rustlers were 19-of-46 (41 percent) from the floor and just 2-of-7 (29 percent) in the loss.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (12-3) plays Pine Ridge at the DWU Classic tomorrow at the Corn Palace. Ethan (2-15) hosts Viborg-Hurley on Saturday.

MVP 21 39 55 78

E 13 20 35 48

Kimball/White Lake 63, Burke/South Central 55

BURKE—Kimball/White Lake rallied from an early deficit and edged Burke/South Central 63-55 on Thursday night in boys basketball action.

The WiLdKats trailed after one quarter of play, 13-7. Seth Kirsch scored 18 points to lead the WiLdKats in the win. Kory Peters added 11 points and Javen Holan chipped in 10 points. Kimball/White Lake was 21-of-45 (47 percent) from the floor and 16-of-21 (76 percent) from the free-throw line.

Burke/South Central was led by Jaden Frank who scored 16 points in the loss. Tyrone Mizner added 10 points and Donald Irvin also chipped in 10 points and pulled down a game-high six rebounds. The Cougars was 30-of-55 (55 percent) from the floor and 10-of-16 (63 percent) at the free-throw line in the loss.

Kimball/White Lake (7-8) plays Sunshine Bible Academy today at Miller. Burke/South Central (4-12) plays Alcester-Hudson tomorrow in Alcester.

K/WL 7 27 49 63

B/SC 13 24 38 55

Canistota 53, Menno 48

CANISTOTA—Canistota edged Menno 53-48 in a boys basketball game on Thursday night.

Jordan Lee led the Hawks to victory with 16 points and eight rebounds in the win. Xavier Ward pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Canistota was 19-of-50 from the field, 2-of-14 from three-point range, and 11-of-19 at the free throw line in the win.

Jacob Hertz posted a double-double for Menno in the losing effort with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Wolves were 17-of-44 from the field and 10-of-12 at the free throw line. Menno outrebounded Canistota in the loss 32-28.

Canistota (12-5) plays Howard on Monday in Howard. Menno (8-6) plays Colome tomorrow in Menno.

C 11 25 36 53

M 12 20 33 48

Corsica-Stickney 84, Freeman 49

CORSICA—No. 2 Corsica-Stickney defeated Freeman 84-49 on Thursday night in boys basketball action.

Cordel Menning paced the Jaguars with a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Hunter Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. Clayton Menning chipped in 12 points in the win. C-S was 35-of-62 (56 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Freeman 43-21.

The Flyers were led by Braxton Schmidt and Bailey Sage, who each had 12 points. Freeman was 18-of-57 (31 percent) and committed 15 turnovers in the losing effort.

Corsica-Stickney (14-1) plays No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery at the DWU Classic tomorrow at the Corn Palace. Freeman (5-11) plays Irene-Wakonda on Monday in Freeman.

CS 25 47 62 84

F 11 25 36 49

Bon Homme 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52

LAKE ANDES—Bryce Scieszinski scored a game-high 20 points as Bon Homme beat Andes Central/Dakota Christian in a high school boys basketball game on Thursday in Lake Andes.

Scieszinski added 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Chase Kortan had 14 points, Cole Uecker finished with 13 points and Joey Slama chipped in 12 points. Bon Homme went 30-of-58 from the field for 52 percent shooting in the win.

For the Thunder, Chasse Pheifer had 18 points, Michael Maas added 13 points and J.B. Bruguier chipped in 10 points. AC/DC went 25-of-59 from the field for 42 percent shooting.

Bon Homme (10-5) hosts Platte-Geddes today in Tyndall. AC/DC (9-8) plays Kimball/White Lake on Thursday at the Corn Palace.

BH 19 42 57 69

ACDC 13 25 40 52

Platte-Geddes 50, Colome 47

PLATTE—Platte-Geddes held on for a 50-47 victory over Colome on Thursday night in boys basketball action.

The Black Panthers were paced by Riley Hoffman's 14 points. Ricky Knecht added 11 points. Xavier Marshall chipped in nine points as well as a game-high six rebounds. Platte-Geddes was 16-of-32 from the floor and 14-of-16 at the free-throw line.

Colome was led in the loss by Kolton Salonen who posted 13 points and five rebounds. Kelly O'Bryan added 11 points. Holden and Layton Thieman each chipped in 10 points. The Cowboys were 16-of-37 from the floor and 4-of-8 from the free throw line in the loss.

Platte-Geddes (7-8) plays Bon Homme today in Tyndall. Colome (13-3) plays Menno tomorrow in Menno.

PG 12 28 34 50

C 12 24 29 47

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 64, Eureka/Bowdle 23

Brookings 59, Yankton 42

Crow Creek 49, Lower Brule 45

DeSmet 59, Deubrook 35

Douglas 77, Hill City 58

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 58

Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Harding County 50, Bison 48

Herreid/Selby Area 75, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64

Hulett, Wyo. 55, Edgemont 36

Huron 64, Rapid City Central 55

Ipswich 68, Edmunds Central 32

James Valley Christian 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Jones County 63, Dupree 60

Lemmon 60, Flasher, N.D. 55

McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52

Mitchell Christian 53, Hanson 42

Oakes, N.D. 67, Leola/Frederick 62, OT

Philip 64, Newell 40

Potter County 61, Faulkton 47

Rapid City Christian 53, Faith 51

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

St. Francis Indian 71, Todd County 69

Vermillion 65, West Central 37

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa 79, Sioux Falls Christian 68

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Baltic 70, Tri-Valley 67

Colman-Egan 51, Arlington 45

Edgemont 61, Hulett, Wyo. 46

Eureka/Bowdle 44, Aberdeen Christian 40

Florence/Henry 52, Wilmot 37

Gayville-Volin 48, Mitchell Christian 33

Hamlin 59, Redfield/Doland 33

Hitchcock-Tulare 51, Iroquois 12

Lower Brule 49, Crow Creek 47

McIntosh 61, Wakpala 34

Milbank Area 68, Britton-Hecla 62

Philip 55, Newell 25

Pine Ridge 58, Little Wound 57

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 36

Sturgis Brown 62, Douglas 45

Sunshine Bible Academy 42, James Valley Christian 26

Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Deuel 48

Wall 52, Harding County 31

Watertown 51, Mitchell 30

Waubay/Summit 48, Great Plains Lutheran 36

Webster 54, Sisseton 26

Yankton 46, Aberdeen Central 36

Dakota Plains Invitational

Flandreau Indian 66, Takini 17

Santee, Neb. 59, Freeman Academy/Marion 53