Briar Cliff blitzes Tiger men

The Tigers (21-7, 12-4 GPAC) are now tied with Northwestern College for the No. 1 spot in the GPAC standings. Northwestern defeated Mount Marty 97-62 on Wednesday.

DWU had trouble slowing down the No. 18 Chargers (21-6, 11-4), who won their seventh game in a row. Briar Cliff's last defeat was an 87-66 loss against DWU at the Corn Palace.

The Chargers handed the Tigers a 20-plus-point defeat this time. Briar Cliff drilled 19 3-pointers to spark the victory.

"Briar Cliff played great and they made a ton of shots and we just got beat up on the defensive end and they played really well," DWU coach Matt Wilber said.

The Tigers played from behind for most of the contest. They kept making runs at the Chargers, but could never get within striking distance.

DWU cut the deficit to 69-60 with 12:23 left, but Briar Cliff went on 10-2 surge to take back control. The Chargers closed out the game from there and later hit the century mark.

"Every time we made a couple shots or got it down to nine, it seemed like we would give up a three or they would hit a couple threes and just stretch it back up," Wilber said. "It was just one of those nights where we just couldn't get a lot done on the defensive end."

Ty Hoglund paced DWU with 23 points, while Jason Spicer added 20 points. Tate Martin tossed in 11 points and dished out seven assists.

Bryan Forbes poured in a game-high 28 points, including seven 3-pointers. Erich Erdman, who was held to six points in the first meeting, scored 21 points. He nailed five triples.

DWU will now play its last two regular season games at home. The Tigers will host Concordia University at 4 p.m. on Sunday. They will then host Northwestern College on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the regular-season finale.

No. 18 Briar Cliff 106, No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan 80

Dakota Wesleyan (21-7, 12-4): Ty Hoglund 6-10 8-8 23, Trae Vandeberg 3-6 1-2 7, Jason Spicer 10-12 0-0 20, Tate Martin 4-18 2-2 11, Kaleb Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Collin Kramer 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Davis 2-6 2-2 6, Aaron Ahmadu 3-5 0-0 7, Bret Mattice 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Taner Den Hoed 1-2 0-0 3, Jacob Hinker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 13-14 80.

Briar Cliff University (21-6, 11-4): Jordan Comstock 2-4 0-0 5, Shane Graves 4-12 0-0 9, Jay Wolfe 4-6 0-0 11, Nic Lutmer 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Lefler 3-5 0-0 7, Jordan Eisma 4-6 2-2 10, Jeff Daubanton 1-1 0-0 2, Blake Wiltgen 4-4 2-3 10, Jackson Lamb 0-2 0-0 0, Erich Erdman 6-14 4-4 21, Josh Belling 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Janecek 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan Forbes 9-16 3-4 28, Jared Betz 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-73 11-13 106.

Halftime: BC 53-42. 3-pt FG: DWU 7-26 (Hoglund 3-4, Vandeberg 0-3, Martin 1-10, Johnson 1-2, Davis 0-3, Ahmadu 1-1, Den Hoed 1-2, Hinker 0-1), BCU 19-39 (Comstock 1-3, Graves 1-3, Wolfe 3-4, Lefler 1-3, Eisma 0-1, Lamb 0-1, Erdman 5-8, Belling 0-1, Forbes 7-13, Betz 1-2). Rebounds: DWU 36 (Vandeberg 8), BCU 34 (Forbes 7). Fouls: DWU 17, BCU 14. Fouled out: none. Technical: Forbes. Assists: DWU 13 (Martin 7), BCU 19 (Graves 5, Erdman 5). Steals: DWU 0, BCU 5 (Forbes 3). Blocked shots: DWU 3 (Kramer 2), BCU 3 (Forbes 2). Turnovers: DWU 10, BCU 3. A — 680.