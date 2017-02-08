SDSU women pound Golden Eagles

Junior forward Ellie Thompson and sophomore guard Madison Guebert added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 19-5 overall and 10-2 in league play.

Oral Roberts (13-12, 5-7 Summit) was led by Maria Martianez's 18 points.

The 35 points allowed by the Jackrabbits are the fewest they have allowed in The Summit League play since allowing 35 points to Centenary Jan. 2, 2010. The Jacks' record for fewest points allowed in the NCAA Division I era is 30 against New Jersey Tech in a 96-30 win, Feb. 8, 2007.

Ober, whose 18 points are a season high, recorded her second-straight double-double as she snared a career-high tying 15 rebounds. Young's 18 points moved her to 23rd on the team's all-time scoring list. The Mitchell native has now scored 1,244 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back, holding a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and a 42-12 lead at halftime. Ober scored 12 of her points in the first half.

SDSU plays at IUPUI on Saturday at 6 p.m.