Hasart too much for Mitchell Christian

"We didn't do a very good job finding him on the glass and keeping him off the block," Mitchell Christian coach Jesse Tolsma said. "He is a very nice player and solid inside. We let him catch it where he wanted to and gave him some easy ones off offensive rebounds."

Hasart scored nine points in the fourth quarter to stave off a Mitchell Christian rally. JVC outscored the Golden Eagles 25-14 in the final frame to secure the win.

Ty Vander Pol paced the Golden Eagles with 12 points and seven rebounds. Alec Nelson added 11 points for the Mitchell Christian, which trailed 27-23 at halftime. The Vikings were clinging to a 41-37 lead after the third quarter before closing it out in the fourth.

"They did a good job in the fourth quarter," Tolsma said about JVC. "They were able to get a few turnovers that led to easy buckets. They did a real nice job executing down the stretch."

The Golden Eagles went 18-for-51 from the floor and 3-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Ryan Wager added 13 points for James Valley Christian, which shot 24-for-53 from the field and 7-for-20 from long range.

Mitchell Christian (7-10) will play Hanson on Thursday in Alexandria. The contest will be key in terms of district implications for both teams.

"Both us and them are fighting for that three seed," Tolsma said. "It will be a fun competition and a good opportunity for the kids and a fun environment."

James Valley Christian (11-5) will host Sunshine Bible Academy on Thursday in Huron.

James Valley Christian 66, Mitchell Christian 51

Mitchell Christian (7-10): Zach Bosworth 1 1-3 4, Alec Nelson 5 0-0 11, Ty Vander Pol 4 4-7 12, Christian Cooper 2 1-2 6, Riley O'Neill 2 2-4 6, Noah Swenson 2 3-5 7, Luke Knutson 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 12-23 51.

James Valley Christian (11-5): Ryan Wager 4 2-2 13, Michael Waldner 3 1-1 8, Caleb Hofer 1 0-0 3, Darrian Hood 2 0-2 5, Eric Hasart 12 8-12 32, Josh Wieting 1 0-0 3, Braden Held 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 11-27 66.

MC 17 23 37 51

JVC 18 27 41 66

3-point field goals: MC 3 (Bosworth 1, Nelson 1, Cooper 1); JVC 7 (Wager 3, Waldner 1, Hofer 1, Darrian Hood 1, Wieting 1). Rebounds: MC 29 (Vander Pol 7); JVC 37 (Hasart 22). Steals: MC 3; JVC 7 (Hood 2, Wager 2). Assists: MC 5; JVC 18 (Hofer 5). Turnovers: MC 22; JVC 11. Total fouls: MC 19; JVC 17.