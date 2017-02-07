Karli Maske paced the Flyers with 13 points, while Erika Sage tossed in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Hannah Eberts hauled in eight rebounds and scored four points. She also added two assists and two blocked shots. Freeman went 13-for-30 from the field and 3-for-14 from long range.

Hanson (11-6) plays Pine Ridge in the DWU Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Freeman (14-3) plays Warner on Friday in Warner.

H 17 30 47 60

F 17 26 32 44

Burke/South Central 51, Bon Homme 29

TYNDALL—Burke/South Central jumped out to a quick 11-0 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 51-29 victory over Bon Homme on Tuesday night in prep girls basketball.

The Cougars were led by Tressa Bull, who scored 14 points. Lacey Person added eight points in the win.

For Bon Homme, Jenae Alberts led the Cavaliers with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four steals. Makayla Kelley scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds in the loss.

Burke/South Central (9-7) plays Canistota in the DWU Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Bon Homme (1-15) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday in Lake Andes.

B/SC 11 27 36 51

BH 0 10 18 29

Corsica-Stickney 62, Canistota 59 (2OT)

STICKNEY—Corsica-Stickney edged Canistota 62-59 in double overtime girls basketball thriller on Tuesday.

Courtney Menning led the Jaguars with 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Raven Barse recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bridget Burke added 10 points and seven boards. The Jaguars shot 26-for-59 from the field and 10-for-18 at the foul line. The Jaguars outrebounded the Hawks 37-28.

Kalli Ortman led Canistota with 25 points and five assists. Jordan Engbrecht recorded 22 points and nine boards. The Hawks shot 23-for-62 from the floor and 10-for-13 at the free throw line. Both teams committed 17 turnovers.

Canistota (7-11) plays Burke/South Central in the DWU Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Corsica-Stickney (6-10) plays Hanson on Saturday in Alexandria.

C 12 17 41 49 53 62

C-S 11 23 36 49 53 59

Howard 66, Baltic 52

HOWARD—Bailey Rudebusch tossed in a game-high 22 points to power Howard to a 66-52 girls basketball victory over Baltic on Tuesday.

Rudebusch, who went 7-for-15 from the field, also recorded eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hilary Albrecht added 18 points, five steals and four rebounds. Macy Erickson registered 15 points and seven boards for the Tigers. Cayla Koepsell contributed 11 points for Howard, which shot 22-for-53 from the field. The Tigers also went 5-for-13 from long range and 17-for-26 at the free throw line. Howard won the rebounding battle 32-25 and forced 24 turnovers. The Tigers trailed 26-23 at halftime, but used a 20-10 third quarter surge to take control.

Maddie Polzin paced Baltic with 20 points, while Kayla Kappler scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Baltic shot 19-for-42 from the field, 6-for-11 at the 3-point line and 8-for-11 at the free throw line.

Howard (13-3) plays McCook Central/Montrose on Thursday in Howard. Baltic (5-12) plays Tri-Valley on Thursday in Colton.

B 12 26 36 52

H 15 23 43 66

Lyman 44, Kimball/White Lake 42

PRESHO—Kimball/White Lake's fierce rally late fell just short as Lyman edged the WiLdKats 44-42 on Tuesday night in girls basketball action.

Shelby Schindler led the Raiders in the win with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and also pulled down five rebounds. Haley Booth chipped in 14 points along with three assists and four steals. Lyman was 15-of-39 (39 percent) from the field and 13-of-15 (87 percent) at the free throw line in the victory.

Kimball/White Lake outscored Lyman 18-13 in the final quarter but the comeback was not enough. Brooklyn Donald scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the WiLdKats. Whitney Hinker and Darby Deffenbaugh each added 10 points in the loss. Kimball/White Lake was 12-of-54 (22 percent) from the field and 15-of-19 (83 percent) at the free-throw line.

KWL (7-10) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Friday in White Lake, while Lyman (13-3) plays Philip on Friday in Philip.

L 16 20 31 44

KWL 6 13 24 42

Parkston 47, Scotland 29

PARKSTON—Parkston picked up a 47-29 win over Scotland in a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday in Parkston.

Paige Semmler led the Trojans with 15 points and seven rebounds, while McKenzie McKean added 11 points. Molly Schoenfelder chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds as Parkston made 12-of-19 free throws.

Shannon Fanning had 12 points to lead the Highlanders, while Issabela Vitek had six points and eight rebounds. Scotland committed 17 turnovers and went 10-of-21 from the line in the loss.

Scotland (4-11) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday in Scotland. Parkston (7-9) plays Bridgewater-Emery in the DWU Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

F 5 10 22 29

P 11 17 32 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Wagner 56

ARMOUR—Mattilynn Reiner's double-double helped push Tripp-Delmont/Armour past Wagner 62-56 in prep girls basketball action on Tuesday in Armour.

Reiner recorded a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Brooklyn Brouwer added 16 points. The Nighthawks went 23-of-59 from the field in the win.

Wagner was led by Kristan Soukup's 20 points, while Abby Freier added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for a double-double. The Red Raiders went 19-of-51 from the floor in the loss.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (14-2) plays Avon on Friday in Armour. Wagner (5-11) plays Chamberlain on Friday in Wagner.

W 17 24 46 56

TDA 27 40 48 62

Avon 58, Viborg-Hurley 41

VIBORG—Avon used a strong second half to pull away for a 58-41 girls basketball win over Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.

Avon held just a three-point lead at halftime but outscored the Cougars 32-18 in the second half to pick up its 11th consecutive win. The Pirates were led by Cheylee Nagel's all-around game as she posted 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five steals in the win. Lauren Sees added 17 points and Livi Jurrens chipped in 12 points. Avon was 23-of-56 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line.

Kirsten Paetow led all Cougar scorers with 18 points and also pulled down five rebounds in the loss. Viborg-Hurley was 13-of-39 from the field and 11-of-20 at the free throw line.

Avon (15-2) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday in Armour. Viborg-Hurley (5-12) plays Parker on Thursday in Parker.

A 14 26 44 58

VH 12 23 35 41

Dell Rapids 59, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 35

DELL RAPIDS—Dell Rapids topped Mount Vernon/Plankinton 59-35 in a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday in Dell Rapids.

Mikaela Cassidy scored 12 points to lead the Titans in the loss, while Katlyn Briggs added 10 points and four rebounds.

Jayda Knuppe and Arial Hoffman each had 15 points for the Quarries.

No quarter scores were reported. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-8) plays Ethan in the DWU Classic on Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Dell Rapids (13-4) plays Dakota Valley on Friday in Dell Rapids.

Boys basketball

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62

DELL RAPIDS—Mount Vernon/Plankinton downed Dell Rapids 69-62 in a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday in Dell Rapids.

Hayden Schmidt and Dane Rihanek each scored 17 points, while Devin Rihanek had 13 points and Weston Tobin chipped in 10 points.

Austin Ellingson led Dell Rapids with 16 points, while Jeffrey Schuch posted 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (11-3) plays Ethan on Thursday in Ethan, while Dell Rapids (11-5) plays Dakota Valley on Friday in Dell Rapids.

MVP 13 30 42 69

DR 8 26 34 62

Bon Homme 61, Burke/South Central 35

TYNDALL—Bon Homme raced out to a fast start and defeated Burke/South Central 61-35 on Tuesday night in boys basketball action.

Chase Kortan led the Cavaliers with 24 points. Joey Slama added 14 points and Bryce Scieszinski recorded 10 points on the night. Bon Homme was 22-of-46 from the field in the win.

Burke/South Central was led by Donald Irvin, who scored 10 points in the loss. The Cougars were 12-of-38 from the field.

Bon Homme (9-5) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday in Lake Andes. Burke/South Central (4-12) faces Kimball/White Lake on Thursday in Burke.

BH 21 30 45 61

BSC 2 14 21 35

Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 51

CROFTON, Neb.—Crofton, Nebraska downed McCook Central/Montrose 58-51 in boys basketball action on Tuesday.

Grant Wragge tossed in a game-high 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Warriors. Dylan Potts and Tanner Crosley added 13 and 10 points respectively. Crofton shot 23-for-51 from the field, 1-for-10 from long range and 11-for-18 at the free throw line. Crofton won the rebounding battle 36-26.

Joey Eickman led the Fighting Cougars with 12 points, while Koltan Lindstrom netted 10 points and collected a team-high six boards. MCM shot 18-for-45 from the field, 6-for-15 from the 3-point line and 9-for-13 at the foul line.

McCook Central/Montrose (2-13) will play at Howard on Thursday.

MCM 8 13 33 52

C 14 25 41 58

Parkston 33, Scotland 28

PARKSTON—Parkston held Scotland to just two points in the fourth quarter and knocked off the Highlanders 33-28 on Tuesday night in prep boys basketball.

Kellan Culbert led the Trojans with 15 points in the win. Jordan McKean also recorded three steals. Parkston was just 9-of-47 from the field and 14-of-22 at the free throw line.

Scotland was led by Tanner Skorepa who posted 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Bryan Vaughan added four steals. The Highlanders were 8-of-45 from the field and 7-of-10 at the free throw line.

Parkston (8-8) plays Tea Area on Friday in Parkston. Scotland (12-3) plays Gregory on Friday in Scotland.

P 7 18 23 33

S 5 16 26 28

Wagner 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62

ARMOUR—Alex Sully scored a game-high 22 points as Wagner earned a 68-62 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday in Armour.

Brycen Zephier and Lucas Goulette added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Red Raiders.

TDA was led by Noah Schafers, who recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Trevor Lau added 15 points and Micah Lau chipped in 11 points. The Nighthawks went 26-of-62 from the field in the loss.

Wagner (3-12) plays Chamberlain on Friday in Wagner, while TDA (2-14) plays Avon on Friday in Armour.

W 13 27 52 68

TDA 11 33 46 62

St. Francis Indian 47, Winner 46

WINNER—St. Francis edged Winner 47-46 in a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday in Winner.

Ty Arcoren had 10 points for St. Francis, while David Espinoza added nine points. St. Francis went 19-of-43 from the field and made seven 3-pointers in the win.

Winner was led by Drew DeMers' 15 points, while Wyatt Ewing added 14 points and Isaac Naasz chipped in 10 points. Winner went 16-of-42 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the line.

Winner (8-7) plays McLaughlin on Friday in McLaughlin. St. Francis (9-6) plays Todd County on Thursday in Mission.

SF 13 28 34 47

W 16 25 33 46

Chester Area 80, Canistota 51

CHESTER—Chester Area came back from a first-quarter deficit and defeated Canistota 80-51 on Tuesday night in prep boys basketball.

Jesse Kreutzfeldt led the Flyers with 21 points in the win. Devin Eppard scored 17 points and Levi DeVries added 14 points.

Canistota was led by Jordan Lee with 18 points in the loss. Scott Jolley also recorded 10 points for the Hawks.

Chester Area (10-5) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket at the DWU Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Canistota (11-5) plays Menno on Thursday in Canistota.

CA 11 36 62 80

C 16 29 39 51

Viborg-Hurley 71, Avon 62

VIBORG—Viborg-Hurley downed Avon 71-62 on Tuesday night in boys basketball action.

Quinn Doorn had a double-double to lead the Cougars to the win as he posted 24 points and 11 rebounds. Trace Sikkink added 20 points and Jack Lee chipped in 11 points and four assists. Viborg-Hurley was 30-of-62 from the field and outrebounded Avon 39-22 for the victory.

Avon was led by Jimmy Schuurmans who scored 16 points on the night. Sam Eben added 15 points. Dylan Raysby and Tate Wynia each chipped in 10 points. The Pirates were 25-of-51 from the field in the loss.

Viborg-Hurley (9-6) plays Parker on Friday in Parker. Avon (3-11) faces Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday in Armour.

VH 22 30 47 71

A 16 27 40 62

Kimball/White Lake 46, Lyman 45

PRESHO—Kimball/White Lake narrowly defeated Lyman 46-45 in a prep boys basketball game on Tuesday in Presho.

Tate Wagner led the Raiders with 16 points, while Jesse Schindler added 12 points and Kyle Welter had 10 rebounds. Lyman went 16-of-56 from the field for 28 percent shooting in the loss.

No stats for Kimball/White Lake were reported.

Lyman (6-10) plays Philip on Friday in Philip, while Kimball/White Lake (6-8) plays Burke/South Central on Thursday in Burke.

KWL 7 12 33 46

L 9 20 31 45

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Wessington Springs 17

WOLSEY—The No. 4 Wolsey-Wessington boys basketball team picked up a 68-17 win over Wessington Springs on Tuesday in Wolsey.

Bennett White scored a game-high 19 points, while Tyler Babcock added 14 points in the win.

Wessington Springs was led by John Witte's eight points. The Spartans made six field goals and went 4-of-9 from the line in the loss.

Wolsey-Wessington (14-1) plays Aberdeen Christian on Saturday in Wolsey, while Wessington Springs (4-11) plays Miller on Thursday in Miller.

WS 2 11 15 17

WW 21 39 53 68

Colome 69, North Central (Neb.) 41

SPRINGVIEW, Neb.—Kelly O'Bryan scored 19 points to lead Colome over North Central (Neb.) 69-41 in a high school boys basketball game on Tuesday in Springview, Nebraska.

The Cowboys went 27-of-67 from the field for 40 percent shooting and Kolton Salonen chipped in 16 points.

North Central went 17-of-54 from the field for 31 percent shooting in the loss.

Colome (13-2) plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Platte.

C 17 33 54 69

NC 11 15 33 41

Chamberlain 68, Crow Creek 44

CHAMBERLAIN—After falling to No. 1 Madison by six points on Monday, the Chamberlain boys basketball team bounced back with a 68-44 victory over Crow Creek on Tuesday night.

The Cubs were led by Seth Friesz who scored 29 points on 8-of-14 shooting and a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line. Friesz also pulled down eight rebounds. Dodge Knippling added 13 points and Tiegen Priebe chipped in 11 points in the win. Chamberlain was 17-of-43 (40 percent) from the field and 30-of-34 (88 percent) at the free throw line. The Cubs outrebounded Crow Creek 34-23 in the victory.

Joe Sazue III led all Crow Creek scorers with 16 points. Dayson Kohlus added 13 points in the loss. The Chieftains were 15-of-52 (29 percent) from the field and 6-of-32 (19 percent) from three-point range.

Chamberlain (13-3) plays Wagner on Friday in Wagner, while Crow Creek (10-6) plays Lower Brule on Thursday in Lower Brule.

C 15 32 50 68

CC 5 16 29 44

Monday's results

Lyman 65, Jones County 62

MURDO—Jesse Schindler scored 23 points to lead Lyman over Jones County 65-62 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Murdo.

Brett Holm added 18 points, while Tate Wagner chipped in 12 points and Kyle Welter grabbed 15 rebounds. The Raiders went 20-of-51 from the field and 14-of-22 from the free-throw line in the win.

No stats for Jones County were reported.

L 17 34 50 65

JC 9 22 36 62

Tuesday's statewide scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Baltic 56, Howard 46

Belle Fourche 64, Newell 46

Bon Homme 59, Burke/South Central 37

Brandon Valley 62, Yankton 49

Brookings 69, Mitchell 46

Chamberlain 68, Crow Creek 44

Chester 80, Canistota 51

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Crofton, Neb. 58, McCook Central/Montrose 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, Centerville 44

Faith 56, Dupree 52

Florence/Henry 49, Arlington 39

Gayville-Volin 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Great Plains Lutheran 70, Estelline 39

Hamlin 72, Deubrook 38

Highmore-Harrold 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 35

James Valley Christian 66, Mitchell Christian 51

Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 26

Kimball/White Lake 46, Lyman 45

Lake Preston 57, Waverly-South Shore 51

Lead-Deadwood 50, Bison 41

Leola/Frederick 70, Edmunds Central 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 69, Dell Rapids 62

Parkston 33, Scotland 28

Pierre 70, Aberdeen Central 64

Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 66, 2OT

Rapid City Christian 76, Edgemont 25

Rapid City Stevens 77, Spearfish 31

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Iroquois 39

Sioux City, East, Iowa 64, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Watertown 51

Sioux Valley 76, Deuel 31

Sisseton 52, Britton-Hecla 40

St. Francis Indian 47, Winner 46

St. Thomas More 71, Red Cloud 46

Sully Buttes 75, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Tea Area 80, Flandreau Indian 48

Timber Lake 69, Wakpala 37

Todd County 59, Platte-Geddes 53

Tri-Valley 65, Lennox 52

Vermillion 57, Dakota Valley 50

Viborg-Hurley 71, Avon 62

Wagner 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62

Warner 81, Redfield/Doland 38

Waubay/Summit 39, Wilmot 25

Webster 67, Northwestern 44

Wolsey-Wessington 68, Wessington Springs 17

Wynot, Neb. 58, Irene-Wakonda 48

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 53

Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Groton Area 41

Avon 58, Viborg-Hurley 41

Belle Fourche 58, Newell 12

Bennett County 48, Rapid City Christian 38

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 38

Britton-Hecla 50, Sisseton 45

Brookings 40, Mitchell 29

Burke/South Central 51, Bon Homme 29

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Corsica/Stickney 62, Canistota 59, 2OT

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Garretson 37

Flandreau 61, DeSmet 51

Gayville-Volin 43, Freeman Academy/Marion 36

Great Plains Lutheran 52, Estelline 16

Hamlin 57, Deubrook 48

Hanson 60, Freeman 44

Harding County 48, Dupree 29

Howard 66, Baltic 52

Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 46

Lemmon 66, Bison 50

Lennox 54, Canton 25

Miller 41, Stanley County 24

Mitchell Christian 32, James Valley Christian 30

Mott-Regent, N.D. 34, McIntosh 24

North Central, Neb. 38, Colome 23

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Hendricks, Minn. 49

Parkston 47, Scotland 29

Philip 56, Jones County 20

Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 21

Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Iroquois 17

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 67, Sioux City, East, Iowa 50

Sioux Valley 62, Deuel 33

Sully Buttes 83, Herreid/Selby Area 50

Timber Lake JV 47, Wakpala 37

Tri-Valley 55, Sioux Falls Christian 41

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Wagner 56

Vermillion 61, Dakota Valley 49

Warner 52, Redfield/Doland 33

Waverly-South Shore 52, Langford 33

Webster 61, Northwestern 41

West Central 50, Beresford 42

White River 50, Gregory 17

Wynot, Neb. 55, Irene-Wakonda 49