Golden Eagle girls earn third win over JVC

Alyson Vander Pol led the Golden Eagles with nine points, while Adaya Plastow chipped in eight points and Erica Thompson had six points. Colette Haag had five points, Taylor Kepke finished with three points and Anna Cooper added a point in the win.

"The girls did a good job playing aggressive and attacking the basket," MCS head coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "It was a good win for them."

JVC trailed MCS 24-14 at the end the of the third quarter and MCS held on for the win.

Samantha Dowling led JVC with nine points and 10 rebounds.

MCS (3-15) plays Gayville-Volin on Thursday in Gayville, while JVC (3-14) plays Sunshine Bible Academy on Thursday in Huron.

Mitchell Christian 32, James Valley Christian 30

Mitchell Christian (3-15): Adaya Plastow 3 2-6 8 Taylor Lepke 1 1-2 3 Alyson Vander Pol 3 3-6 9 Colette Haag 2 1-4 5 Erica Thompson 3 0-3 6 Anna Cooper 0 1-4 1 Totals 12, 8-25 32

James Valley Christian (3-14): Avery Shumaker 0 2-4 2 Mallory Aughenbaugh 1 0-0 8 Rebekah Williams 1 1-2 3 Samantha Dowling 2 2-2 9 Emily Wedel 2 0-0 7 Summer Gross 0 1-2 1 Totals 6 6-12 30

MCS 8 14 24 32

JVC 6 13 14 30

3-pointers: MCS 0, JVC 4 (Aughenbaugh 2, Dowling, Wedel); Rebounds: MCS 23 (Colette Haag 5), JVC 28 (Dowling 10); Assists: MCS 4 (Lepke), JVC 8 (Aughenbaugh 3); Turnovers: MCS 24, JVC 19.