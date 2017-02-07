Second half dooms Mitchell girls

Brookings led 14-11 after a quarter and 20-19 at the break.

Baylee Tetzlaff hit a 3-pointer 73 seconds into the third quarter. Ava Burns and Michaela Jewett added back-to- back buckets — the latter coming after an offensive rebound — soon thereafter.

Jewett tacked on a pair of fouls shots with 3:42 to go in the period, making it 29-19.

The Kernels' only points of the quarter came on a Mackenzie Miller basket with 3:21 showing on the clock.

Burns hit a foul shot with 2:45 left and Tetzlaff added one with 1:01 to go as Brookings was up 31-21 heading to the fourth.

Mitchell twice pulled within seven points in the final frame, including 36-29 with 4:10 to play. But Peyton Evans quickly answered with a basket and Jewett scored with 2:30 remaining to provide for the final margin.

"In our league, there is a lot of familiarity," said BHS coach Lynn Frederick. "We knew they were probably going to play a little more zone against us, and our zone was effective last time and it was effective again tonight. We were trying to take away their inside game, force them to make 3s. They didn't shoot particularly well. But I thought we did a better job rebounding tonight, particularly in the second half."

Jewett finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Tetzlaff added seven points and seven boards. Burns contributed six markers, Carolyn Hieb five and Evans four.

For the Kernels, Miller, who grabbed seven rebounds, and Tess Limberg tallied eight points apiece.

"It was a tale of two halves for us," said MHS coach Wes Morgan. "We didn't take care of the basketball in the second half. We're not a team that can come back from a bunch of points; 10 is a bunch of points. I thought it was a hard-fought game. (Brookings) is well coached, they know what to do. I've just got to find some kids that can put the ball in the basket.

Mitchell (3-11, 2-10) hosts Watertown on Thursday at the Corn Palace, while Brookings (7-8, 7-6) welcomes Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday.

Brookings 40, Mitchell 29

Mitchell (3-11, 2-10 ESD)

Mandy Schmidt 1-4 0-0 2, Tess Limberg 4-7 0-1 8, Kendra Brewster 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Miller 4-10 0-0 8, Jenna Weich 1-3 0-2 2, Jordyn Cranny 1-9 0-1 3, Chelsea Brewster 1-5 1-1 3, Payton Morgan 0-4 0-0 0, Carly Haring 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 12-44 4-9 29.

Brookings (7-8, 7-6 ESD)

Carolyn Hieb 2-4 0-0 5, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-9 1-2 7, Ava Burns 2-9 2-4 6, Peyton Evans 1-1 2-2 4, Michaela Jewett 5-13 4-4 14, Alli Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Gilk 1-2 0-0 2, Flannery Berreth 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsey Phelps 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Hardin 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Eggebrecht 1-3 0-2 2, Johanna Miller 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 14-45 9-15 40.

M 11 19 21 29

B 14 20 31 40

3-point goals — M 1-14 (Cranny 1-8, Schmidt 0-3, Morgan 0-3), B 3-16 (Tetzlaff 2-5, Hieb 1-1, Gordon 0-1, Hardin 0-1, Burns 0-4, Jewett 0-4). Rebounds — M 35 (Miller 7), B 36 (Tetzlaff 7). Assists — M 6 (Limberg, Cranny 2), B 5 (Hieb 3). Steals — M 6 (Miller 3), B 9 (Jewett 3). Blocks — M 0, B 6 (Jewett, Miller 2). Turnovers — M 16, B 12. Total fouls — M 13, B 12. Fouled out — M. Miller.