Bobcat boys lockdown Kernels

The No. 3 Bobcats, second in the ESD, showcased a balanced offensive attack, frustrated the Kernel offense throughout the contest and cruised to a 69-46 win. With the loss, Mitchell dropped to 0-15 and 0-12 in the ESD, while Brookings improved to 13-2 and 11-2 in the conference.

Mitchell head coach Erik Skoglund said he wouldn't be surprised if Brookings ends up playing in the Class AA state championship game and credited the Bobcats for giving the Kernels more than they could handle.

"We are going to be careful how we criticize our team against such a very good Brookings team," Skoglund said. "The Bobcats are so deadly when they put four outstanding scorers on the floor. They played the game right and shot an outstanding percentage. We couldn't stop their runs."

Brookings made 28 of 46 field goals for 60 percent shooting. The Bobcats finished the game with 21 assists, sinking 5-of-13 3-pointers, hitting 8-of-14 free throws and won the rebounding battle 27-22.

"We continued to do what we've been doing all season and shared the basketball," Brookings head coach Travis Engebretson said. "We were committed to getting not just a good shoot, but the great shot."

Sparking the Brookings offense was Brennan Carlson, who finished the game with 18 points and nine rebounds. Josh Mohs added 17 points, Devin Coughlin chipped 12 points and Carter Holm recorded eight points.

Midway through the first quarter, Brookings only held a 11-7 lead before closing the quarter on a 6-0 run for its first double-digit lead 17-7. The Kernels outscored the Bobcats 6-3 to start the second quarter, but Brookings broke the game open with a 13-0 run.

A Vincent Michael field goal ended the scoring drought for the Kernels, but the damage would be too much to overcome as the Bobcats took a 38-19 lead into halftime.

"In the first half, the really lit up the scoreboard," Skoglund said. "They are so skilled. They were just too good and we weren't able to control a stop."

In the second half, Brookings only outscored the Kernels 31-27, but the game was never in doubt as the Bobcats had an answer for every Kernel run at a comeback.

Connor Morgan finished with a game-high 19 points for Mitchell, while Carter Cavanaugh added 14 points and Cody Reichelt chipped in nine points and six rebounds. The Kernels went 17-of-43 from the field (39 percent), 5-of-17 from deep (29 percent) and 7-of-9 from the line (77 percent).

"Connor Morgan is a really good basketball player and he scored 19 points, but he had to work really hard for those 19 points," Engebretson said. "Defensively, with our length and our quickness we can distribute a lot of things. Defensively, the effort was pretty good for us."

Mitchell will face Watertown on Saturday in Watertown, while Brookings takes on Yankton on Thursday in Yankton.

Subvarsity

JV: Mitchell won 43-33. Kiel Nelson led the Kernels with 10 points, while Vincent Michael added nine points.

Sophomore: Brookings won 58-35. Kiel Nelson had 17 points in the loss.

Brookings 69, Mitchell 46

Brookings (13-2, 11-2 ESD)

Jameson Meyer 1-4 0-0 2 Brennan Carlson 7-9 4-6 18 Josh Mohs 6-8 3-4 17 Carter Holm 3-7 1-4 8 Devin Coughlin 6-7 0-0 12 Riley Schaffer 2-3 0-0 5 Josh Sell 0-0 0-0 0 Isaac Von Fischer 0-0 0-0 0 Seth Swedlund 0-0 0-0 0 Sam Wilber 1-4 0-0 2 Drew Cole 2-4 0-0 5 Ryan Argust 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 28-46 8-14 69

Mitchell (0-15, 0-12 ESD)

Jed Schmidt 0-4 0-0 0 Connor Morgan 7-15 3-4 19 Elijah Pommer 0-2 0-0 0 Carter Cavanaugh 4-5 3-4 14 Cody Reichelt 4-8 1-1 9 Jordon Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 Ryland DeVries 0-5 0-0 0 Sam Mock 0-1 0-0 0 Baley Miller 1-2 0-0 2 Vincent Michael 1-1 0-0 2 Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0 Craig Huff 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 17-43 7-9 46

B 17 38 52 69

M 7 19 29 46

3-point goals: B 5-13 (Mohs 2, Holm, Schafer), M 5-17 (Cavanaugh 3, Morgan 2); Rebounds: B 27 (Carlson 9), M 22 (Reichelt 6); Assists: B 21, M 9; Fouls: B 9, M 14; Fouled out: B (none), M (non); Steals: B 9 (Holm 3), M 4 (Schmidt 2); Turnovers: B 4, M 10.