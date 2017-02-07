DWU, Briar Cliff to play in pivotal GPAC contest

No. 18 Briar Cliff is one-game behind No. 20 Northwestern and No. 14 Midland, but it is playing perhaps the best basketball of any team in the league. The Chargers lost to DWU 87-66 at the Corn Palace in early January, but have since reeled off six straight wins—the longest active streak in the GPAC.

"Playing on the road and playing down there—against Briar Cliff—who I would probably say is the best team in our league right now as far as how they are playing and what they have done recently, it is going to be a tough game," DWU coach Matt Wilber said.

The Tigers have also been playing well lately. Their win over the Chargers was the first of a six-game winning streak, which was snapped last Saturday against Midland.

But with a win tonight, DWU can put some separation between itself and the rest of the logjam of teams atop the standings.

"It is a huge game for us and it is a huge game for them," Wilber said. "I knew a long time ago these two games on the road—at Midland and at Briar Cliff—are probably going to be our two toughest games of the year."

Midland does not play tonight, but Northwestern will host Mount Marty. Midland will then play at Northwestern on Saturday. DWU will host Concordia University (Sunday) and Northwestern (Feb. 15) to close out the regular season.

Tonight's DWU and Briar Cliff game will pit two of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Tigers lead the GPAC in scoring (91.7 points per game), while Briar Cliff is No. 4 with 88.1 points per game.

It will also feature five of the top nine individual scorers in the league. DWU's Jason Spicer (21 ppg) and Briar Cliff's Erich Erdman (18.8) are second and third, respectively. DWU's Ty Hoglund (17.85) and Bryan Forbes (17.1) are fifth and sixth, respectively. DWU's Trae Vandeberg (16.41) is No. 9 in the league in scoring.