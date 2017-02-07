Tigers, Trojans to start state's gridiron season

It will also be the first of two straight road games for the Tigers, who are coming off an 8-3 season. They will play at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas as part of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference/Great Plains Athletic Conference Challenge.

DWU will then play three of its next four games at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. The Tigers will open the home schedule on Sept. 9 against the University of Jamestown. DWU will then play at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska on Sept. 16 in its conference opener.

DWU will host Hastings College (Sept. 23) and Midland University (Sept. 30) on back-to-back Saturdays to finish off the month. The contest against Midland will be DWU's homecoming contest.

The Tigers will have three road games in October. They will play at Morningside College (Oct. 7) and at Northwestern College (Oct. 14) to start the month. DWU will host Briar Cliff on Oct. 21 for its lone home game of October, followed by playing at Concordia University on Oct. 28.

DWU will finish the regular season at home against Dordt College on Nov. 4.

The Tigers will then have their bye week during the last week of the regular season. If DWU advances to the NAIA playoffs, the extra week could prove beneficial.

"Obviously, if you are in a position to be in the playoffs, a bye week at that time is great," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said.

Cimpl said the Tigers will start spring practice on Friday, March 17. The spring season will conclude on Thursday, April 13.

Starting times for DWU's schedule have yet to be decided.