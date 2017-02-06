Leading by example, Josie Dierks is among the quieter leaders Mitchell coach Audra Rew has had, but that suits the Kernels just fine heading into the biggest meet of the year on Friday in Aberdeen.

Mitchell will lean on Dierks to help the second-seeded Kernels to potentially bring home a fourth-straight Class AA state championship. Watertown, which won the Eastern South Dakota Conference championship last week with a score of 145.650, is the overall top seed in the meet. Mitchell posted a 143.975 last week in Yankton.

Dierks said she's tried not to spend too much time thinking about her final meet as a Kernel, something she knows she will miss.

"There's a lot of emotions," she said. "I'm really excited and I'm going to be a bit sad, probably but there's other opportunities in life that I'll be able to pursue as well."

Rew said Dierks learned early this season that she could lead in her own way, which meant less so with words and more with the way she practiced and performed.

"She's a really calm person on this team," Rew said. "She doesn't bring a lot of highs and lows and that's a good thing for a team that has so many different personalities.

The coach added that she's a gymnast who strives for perfection.

"Over the years, the team has always been behind her," Rew said. "She's had a great season but it hasn't been perfect and she wants that perfection. Every person is different and just because the senior before you was a leader in a certain way, doesn't mean you have to be like them."

Dierks said she's been comfortable in a supportive role for her teammates.

"I'm not a mean leader or try to get on them," she said with a laugh. "I like to pick up my teammates and encourage them to improve. That's what's been fun, especially since we're a close team to begin with and we're all going to have each other's backs."

In the individual competition, Dierks is one of four Kernels to qualify for the all-around competition, joined by Maria Krall, Bailey Roden and Alyssa Hughes. Dierks said she hopes to be in the top-10 of her events and possibly higher in vault, which has been one of her strongest events this season.

And Mitchell's previous teams at the state meet have been known for relishing the moment. Dierks expects nothing to change this weekend.

"If we go into state and calm and relaxed and treat it like we do in practice, where we've hit it 100 times, we're going to be fine," Dierks said. "If we've having a lot of fun, I think we're going to do well."