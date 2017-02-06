Crusaders down Golden Eagle girls

The Crusaders made 18 field goals, including three 3-pointers in the victory. Susan Wilken added 10 points and seven steals, while Helen Wilkinson chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.

For MCS, eight different players scored as the Golden Eagles made 14 field goals and went 5-of-8 from the free-throw line in the loss.

"We were proud of the team effort tonight," MCS head coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "The girls did a better job of attacking the basket, taking care of the ball and playing aggressive. Hopefully, this confidence will carry into our game against JVC (today)."

Adaya Plastow led MCS with eight points and nine rebounds, while Taylor Lepke chipped in six points. The Golden Eagles lost the rebounding battle 41-26 and committed 10 turnovers in the loss.

MCS (2-15) plays James Valley Christian today in Huron, while SBA (6-9) plays JVC on Thursday in Miller.

Sunshine Bible Academy 46, Mitchell Christian 35

Sunshine Bible (6-9): Cassidy Clark 2 0-0 7, Susan Wilken 4 2-4 10, Lindsey Wilken 4 2-3 16, Cailey Banik 1 1-2 3, Helen Wilkinson 3 2-2 8, Ella Wilkinson 1 0-1 2 Totals 15 7-12 46

Mitchell Christian (2-15): Adaya Plastow 3 2-2 8, Taylor Lepke 0 0-0 6, Carlie VanderPol 2 0-0 4, Alyson VanderPol 1 1-2 3, Colette Haag 3 0-2 6, Charlotte Haag 2 0-0 4, Erica Thompson 0 2-2 2, Sarah Morris 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 5-8 35.

SBA 13 21 35 46

MCS 7 15 24 35

3-pointers: MCS 2 (Lepke 2), SBA 3 (Lindsey Wilken 2); Rebounds: MCS 26 (Plastow 9), SBA 41 (Wilkinson 11); Steals: MCS 10 (Thompson 5), SBA 13 (Susan Wilken 7); Assists: MCS 6 (Plastow 2), SBA 12 (Susan Wilken 6); Turnovers: MCS 10, SBA 16.