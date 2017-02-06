Athlete of the week: Freeman's Sage experiences big week

Sage scored 43 points in the 70-61 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour Saturday. She also added 15 points in Freeman's 48-26 win over Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.

For Curtis Sage, Erika's father and head coach of the Flyers, it wasn't hard to acknowledge how special those three days were.

"Last week was a big week for her," Curtis said. "It was a fun week."

Fueled by Erika's record-setting performance, the Flyers improved to 14-2 with the win over previously one-loss TDA and currently hold the top spot in District 9B.

Erika, a 5-foot-6 shooting guard, sunk five 3-pointers against TDA. She went 11-of-21 from the field, 16-of-17 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and three steals on Saturday.

"We needed a big win," said Curtis, who pointed out his team dropped two games earlier in the season to strong opponents Avon and McCook Central/Montrose.

For her stellar performance on Saturday, Erika has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

While Erika was racking up the points for the Flyers, Curtis said his team's ball movement against the Nighthawks was what made the difference.

"A lot of the credit goes to our point guard Josie Fuhrmann," Curtis said. "She started attacking the basket, which gave Erika a lot of good looks at threes. That was key. When they did come out to guard Erika, she was able to dribble-drive and get to the foul line."

So far this season, Erika is averaging roughly 19 points per game and she's scored 20 points or more in seven games this season.

After averaging 18.2 points per game as a junior and earning Class B first team all-state honors, Curtis said Erika has adapted to being the focal point of opposing defenses.

"Teams try a lot of different stuff to defend her and a lot of the man-to-man teams that we face, they always have a girl in her hip pocket," Curtis said. "When that happens, we are going to become a more screening team and she's going to look for people and for weaknesses."

Curtis added the process of selecting a college to play basketball for wasn't easy for Erika, but said Northwestern "felt pretty comfortable."

Freeman takes on Hanson in another Class B showdown tonight in Freeman.