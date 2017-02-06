Defense propels MCS boys to win

MCS improved to 7-9 on the season and forced the Crusaders to commit 28 turnovers.

"Our team did a good job working on the defensive end and locking them down," MCS head coach Jesse Tolsma said. "We did a good job rebounding and playing defense."

Alec Nelson sparked the Golden Eagle offense with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. Ty Vander Pol added eight points as the Golden Eagles finished the game 24-of-46 from the field for 52 percent shooting. MCS also recorded 16 assists in the win.

"Offensively, we had a nice balance," Tolsma said. "Alec did a good job tipping some passes and letting his defense lead to offense. I thought we did a nice job sharing the ball tonight."

For SBA (0-14), Travis Hass led the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. The Crusaders went 11-of-42 from the field for 26 percent shooting in the loss.

The win ended a two-game skid for the Golden Eagles, who have won five of their last seven games.

"We are looking to continue to build and learn from each game," Tolsma said. "We've been stressing defense and rebounding all year and we'll continue to learn how improve in those areas."

MCS travels to face James Valley Christian today in Huron.

Mitchell Christian 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Sunshine Bible Academy (0-14): Samuel Pedersen 1-7 0-1 2 Ross Engle 1-4 0-0 2 Jade Burma 4-8 0-0 9 Travis Hass 4-13 5-6 14 Chris Hass 1-3 0-0 2 Vlad Eischens 0-2 0-0 0 EJ Big Eagle 0-5 0-0 0 Totals 11-42 5-7 29

Mitchell Christian (7-9): Riley O'Neill 2-5 0-0 4 Alec Nelson 10-12 0-0 21 Christian Cooper 2-5 1-3 5 Zach Bosworth 3-6 0-0 6 Ty Vander Pol 2-7 4-7 8 Luke Knutson 1-1 0-0 2 Noah Swenson 4-7 0-0 9 Totals 24-46 4-9 55

SBA 3 12 20 29

MCS 12 33 46 55

3-point goals: MCS 3-10 (Nelson, Cooper, Swenson), SBA 2-14 (Burman, Travis Hass); Rebounds: MCS 24 (Cooper 6), SBA 31 (Travis Hass 11); Assists: MCS 16 (Vander Pol 5), SBA 6 (Travis Hass 3); Fouls: MCS 12, SBA 11; Fouled out: MCS (none), SBA (none); Turnovers: MCS 17, SBA 28.