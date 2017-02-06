Menno had a shot to win the game at the end of regulation, but the shot rimmed out at the buzzer with the tied at 49.

Macy Erickson led the Tigers with 21 points, while Cayla Koepsell had 14 points and Bailey Rudebusch chipped in eight points. Howard went 23-of-48 from the field for 47 percent shooting, while making 4 of 10 3-pointers and 6 of 12 free throws.

For Menno, Morgan Edelman poured in 16 points and Eisley Sayler added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kiara Nusz finished with nine points as the Wolves went 18-of-47 from the floor (38 percent), 3-of-11 from behind the arc (27 percent) and 14-of-15 from the line (93 percent).

Howard won the rebounding battle 26-25 and both teams committed 18 turnovers.

Howard (12-3) plays Baltic on Tuesday in Howard. Menno (5-11) plays Colome on Saturday in Menno.

H 18 27 40 49 56

M 10 23 35 49 53

Burke/South Central 51, Boyd County (Neb.) 32

BONESTEEL—A 23-6 fourth quarter scoring outburst helped Burke/South Central defeat Nebraska foe Boyd County on Monday in girls basketball action 51-32.

Tressa Bull had 14 points and Madison Wischmann had 10 points, five rebounds and six steals for the Cougars. Lexie Fernau had six assists, as well. BSC has 23-for-37 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on free throws, while finishing with 11 turnovers.

For Boyd County, Rihannon Smalley had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Spartans were 12-for-40 shooting and 5-for-13 on free throws with 17 turnovers.

Burke/South Central (9-7) plays at Bon Homme today.

BSC 12 20 28 51

BC 12 19 26 32

Chester Area 48, Canistota 41

CANISTOTA—Chester Area picked up a 48-41 win over Canistota in high school girls basketball action on Monday in Canistota.

Makenna Larson led the Flyers with a game-high 23 points. Chester Area made 15 of 36 field goals (41 percent) and 13 of 26 free throws (50 percent) in the win.

For Canistota, Kalli Ortman had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Harley Comany added nine points, five steals and five assists. The Hawks went 17-of-45 from the floor (37 percent), 3-of-19 from behind the arc (15 percent) and 4-of-9 from the line (44 percent).

Chester Area (5-13) plays Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday in Chester. Canistota (7-9) plays Corsica-Stickney today in Stickney.

CA 8 19 38 48

C 7 19 29 41

Winner 50, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 40

WINNER—Gabriel Kocer scored a game-high 17 points to push Winner past Mount Vernon/Plankinton 50-40 in high school girls basketball action on Monday in Winner.

Sydney Hollenbeck added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors went 19-of-57 from the field (33 percent), 6-of-21 from behind the arc (28 percent) and 6-of-15 on free throws (40 percent).

Stephanie Faulhaber scored 13 points to lead the Titans, while Katlyn Briggs had eight points and 15 rebounds. MVP made 15 of 54 field goals, 3 of 19 3-pointers and 7 of 17 free throws in the loss. The Titans committed 20 turnovers, while Winner finished with 10 turnovers.

Winner (12-5) plays Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Platte. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-7) plays Dell Rapids today in Dell Rapids.

MVP 10 22 32 40

W 10 21 30 50

Ethan 69, Wagner 27

ETHAN—Three Rustlers scored in double figures as No. 1-ranked Ethan toppled Wagner 69-27 in a girls basketball game Monday.

Karly Gustafson scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five steals, while Ellie Hohn had 14 points and five rebounds. Kacey Bartscher, who reached 1,000 career points on Friday in a win at Kimball/White Lake, had 13 points in the win Monday. Rachel Hawkins had a team-high eight assists, as Ethan knocked down 25-of-37 shots for a 69 percent shooting night.

For the Red Raiders, Kayli Kocer and Janae Patterson each scored eight points. No other stats were reported for Wagner.

Ethan (17-1) will play Mount Vernon/Plankinton Friday at the DWU Culver's Classic at the Corn Palace. Wagner (5-10) will play at Tripp-Delmont/Armour today.

W 4 16 21 27

E 28 46 65 69

Beresford 64, Bon Homme 34

TYNDALL—Beresford topped Bon Homme 64-34 in a high school girls basketball game on Monday in Tyndall.

Ciera Himes had 17 points for the Cavaliers, while Brecken Bullard added seven points and five rebounds.

For Beresford, Kennedy Goblirsch had 13 points and Aubrey Twedt added 12 points.

Beresford (6-10) hosts West Central today. Bon Homme (1-14) hosts Burke/South Central today in Tyndall.

B 11 36 51 64

BH 7 14 24 34

McCook Central/Montrose 59, West Central 50

SALEM—Morgan Koepsell's double-double helped carry No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose over Region 5A foe West Central 59-50 on Monday in Salem.

Koepsell recorded 24 points and 17 rebounds, while Jacy Pulse added 11 points and Rachael Laetsch chipped in eight points and seven assists. The Fighting Cougars went 21-of-47 from the field (44 percent), 6-of-11 on 3-pointers (54 percent) and 11-of-23 from the line (47 percent).

West Central had three players—Ashlyn Macdonald, Kali Nelson and Kamryn Lindskov—each scored 11 points. The Trojans went 21-of-70 from the floor (30 percent), 8-of-27 from behind the arc (29 percent) and 3-of-7 from the line (42 percent).

MCM (16-2) heads to Howard on Thursday. West Central (8-9) travels to Beresford today.

WC 17 26 35 50

MCM 11 27 40 59

Parkston 47, Chamberlain 40

PARKSTON—Down by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, Parkston rallied to take down Chamberlain 47-40 Monday in girls basketball play.

Paige Semmler paced the Trojans with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Izzy Hohn had 10 points. Sydney Wickersham added eight points for Parkston, who shot 14-for-31 on free throws.

For Chamberlain, Mady Handel had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Sierra Kenobbie had 10 points and Alayne Daly scored nine points.

Parkston (6-9) hosts Scotland today. Chamberlain (6-11) will play at Wagner on Friday.

C 12 24 29 40

P 9 13 33 47

Boys basketball

Ethan 56, Wagner 51

ETHAN—Ethan had a pair of scorers with 20 points or more and took down Wagner 56-51 in boys basketball action on Monday, snapping a 13-game losing streak in the process.

Abiah Plastow had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Derek Storm had 20 points for the Rustlers. Ethan had a 26-23 rebounding edge in the game and converted 17-of-30 field goal tries. They were 7-of-18 on free throws.

For Wagner, Alex Sully had 17 points and Lucas Goulette had 14 points. The Red Raiders were 19-for-53 on field goal tries and 10-of-16 on free throws.

Ethan, which also won the JV game, improves to 2-14 and hosts Mount Vernon/Plankinton Thursday in Ethan. Wagner (2-12) will play at Tripp-Delmont/Armour today.

W 13 22 27 51

E 10 30 41 56

Bridgewater-Emery 76, Canton 54

CANTON—Behind a 40-21 rebounding advantage, the No. 1-ranked Bridgewater-Emery boys basketball team picked up a 76-54 win at Canton on Monday.

Cole Gassman and Sawyer Schultz led the Huskies, each scoring 18 points, while Jamin Arend had 15 points and Carter Dye added 11 for B-E. Sam Arend and Cade Schmitt each had nine rebounds and Gassman had five assists in the win. B-E was 29-for-58 shooting in the game and made 11-of-14 free throws.

For Canton, Kayden Verley had 15 points and Alex DeJong had nine points, as Canton shot 42 percent in the contest.

B-E (15-0) will take on No. 2-ranked Corsica-Stickney on Saturday at the DWU Classic in Mitchell. Canton (6-8) hosts Irene-Wakonda on Friday.

BE 11 34 56 76

C 10 22 39 54

Hanson 57, Freeman 54

ALEXANDRIA—In a back-and-forth affair, Hanson edged Freeman for a Cornbelt Conference boys basketball win 57-54 Monday.

The Beavers trailed by six points heading to the fourth quarter but outscored the Flyers 20-11 from that point.

Donnie Weber had 22 points for Hanson and Nathan Stewart had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Beavers. Matt Kayser also had nine rebounds, as Hanson controlled the glass for a 33-18 rebounding advantage. The Beavers shot 22-for-48 in the game and made 7-of-18 free throws.

For the Flyers, Braxton Schmidt and Bailey Sage each scored 14 points and Levi Waldhauser scored 12. Freeman was 17-for-41 shooting and made 13-of-17 free throws.

Hanson won the JV game 53-18.

Hanson (8-8) will host Mitchell Christian on Thursday, while Freeman (5-10) travels to Corsica on Thursday to meet Corsica-Stickney.

F 11 27 43 54

H 15 31 37 57

Bon Homme 54, Beresford 35

TYNDALL—Chase Kortan scored 21 points and Bryce Scieszinski added 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double as Bon Homme beat Beresford 54-35 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Tyndall.

The Cavaliers went 11-of-30 from behind the arc in the win.

For Beresford, Jonah Larson had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Bon Homme (8-5) plays Burke/South Central today in Tyndall. Beresford (5-10) plays Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday in Elk Point.

B 5 16 28 35

BH 18 32 48 54

Gregory 70, Avon 57

AVON—Jayd VanDerWerff scored 26 points to pace the Gregory boys basketball team to a road win at Avon on Monday.

Aaron Voigt had a double-double 18 points and 10 rebounds and added five steals and Robert Vomacka had 15 points for Gregory, which shot 25-for-50 on field goals and was 18-for-21 on free throws.

For Avon, Jimmy Schuurmans had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Dylan Raysby had 13 points. Jacob Cihak had eight assists in the loss, as the Pirates were 3-for-12 on free throws and 25-for-53 on field goal tries.

Gregory (6-9) plays at Scotland on Friday. Avon (3-10) plays at Viborg-Hurley today in Viborg.

G 12 38 53 70

A 19 24 36 57

Boyd County (Neb.) 48, Burke/South Central 24

BONESTEEL—Boyd County (Neb.) downed Burke/South Central 48-24 in high school boys basketball action on Monday in Bonesteel.

Caleb Rihanek had 16 points and five rebounds to lead Boyd County, which went 21-of-42 from the floor for 50 percent.

For Burke/South Central, Jayden Frank and Donald Irvin each had six points. Frank added six rebounds as the Cougars went 10-of-31 from the field for 32 percent.

Burke/South Central (4-11) plays Bon Homme today in Tyndall.

BC 13 25 9 12

BSC 4 10 17 24

Menno 59, Howard 28

Jacob Hertz scored 30 points for the Menno in a boys basketball win Monday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Wolves built a 30-10 halftime lead in the victory. No other statistics were reported. Menno (8-5) plays Canistota on Thursday in Canistota, while Howard (2-10) plays Baltic today in Howard.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 54, Beresford 35

Castlewood 62, DeSmet 40

Douglas 64, Sturgis Brown 63

Dupree 57, Kadoka Area 56

Ethan 56, Wagner 51

James Valley Christian 72, Highmore-Harrold 61

Lyman 65, Jones County 62

Madison 62, Chamberlain 56

Miller 78, Ipswich 61

Solen JV, N.D. 87, Wakpala 43

Sully Buttes 74, Stanley County 55

Todd County 68, McLaughlin 65

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Belle Fourche 54, Lead-Deadwood 23

Beresford 64, Bon Homme 34

Burke/South Central 51, Boyd County, Neb. 32

Chester 48, Canistota 41

Dakota Valley 58, Sioux City, North, Iowa 53

Dupree 75, Takini 16

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Ethan 69, Wagner 27

Grant County, N.D. 64, Lemmon 32

Hankinson, N.D. 49, Langford 39

Howard 56, Menno 53, OT

Ipswich 59, Miller 53

Irene-Wakonda 59, Alcester-Hudson 50

Little Wound 83, St. Francis Indian 43

McCook Central/Montrose 59, West Central 50

McLaughlin 81, Todd County 69

New Underwood 63, Kadoka Area 35

Red Cloud 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 39

Wakpala 58, Solen, N.D. 54

Waverly-South Shore 57, Waubay/Summit 46

Winner 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40