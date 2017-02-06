Campbell and Corbett place first for Mitchell Powerlifting Club

Campbell won the 165-pound class with a total of 1,135 pounds by squatting 435, benching 255 and deadlifting 445. Campbell was named the best boys lifter.

Corbett placed first in the heavyweight class with 1,250 total pounds. Corbett had a 485 squat, 225 bench and 540 deadlift.

Also competing for Mitchell were Matt Johnson (181), Spencer Neugebauer (198), Myles Horton (242) and Spencer Mohr (222).

Johnson had a personal-best deadlift of 400, while Mohr placed third with a total of 1,070 (365 squat, 235 bench and 470 deadlift).

Neugebauer and Horton were each competing in their first meets and took fourth and fifth place, respectively. Neugebauer totalled 1,090 (385 squat, 235 bench and 470 deadlift), while Horton finished with 1,030 (320 squat, 265 bench and 470 deadlift).

The team will conclude its season at the state high school meet, hosted by O'Gorman High School on March 11 in Sioux Falls.