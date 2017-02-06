Kraft replies, jokingly, "You'd better look online."

USA Today reported that Brady searched unsuccessfully for the white No. 12 shirt he wore while guiding the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

Boston Fox 25 sports anchor Tom Leyden reported early Monday morning that a Patriots equipment manager locked up Brady's jersey.

However, Brady told the media at a press conference later in the morning -- while accepting the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell -- that he is still missing his championship game jersey.

Meanwhile, the lieutenant governor of Texas asked the Texas Rangers -- a division in the state's Department of Public Safety -- to aid the Houston Police Department in its investigation of Brady's missing jersey.

"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement Monday.

"It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case. I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

The 39-year-old Brady set Super Bowl record for most passing attempts (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466) as New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to win. He became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, and he tied Charles Haley for the record as a five-time Super Bowl champion.

"The jersey, I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn't there anymore," Brady said. "It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. If it ends up on eBay, let me know."

Brady was asked if he planned to give the jersey to his mother, Galynn, who has been battling cancer.

"Those are special ones to keep. What can you do? I'll take a ring, and that's good enough for me," Brady said.