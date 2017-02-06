Brady's game-worn Super Bowl jersey still missing

Kraft replies, jokingly, "You'd better look online."

USA Today reported that Brady searched unsuccessfully for the white No. 12 shirt he wore while guiding the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

Boston Fox 25 sports anchor Tom Leyden reported early Monday morning that a Patriots equipment manager locked up Brady's jersey.

However, Brady told the media at a press conference later in the morning—while accepting the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell—that he is still missing his championship game jersey.

"The jersey, I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn't there anymore," Brady said. "It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. If it ends up on eBay, let me know.

"Those are pretty special ones to keep. What can you do. I'll take the ring and that's good enough for me."

The 39-year-old Brady set Super Bowl record for most passing attempts (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466) as New England overcame a 28-3 deficit to win. He became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls, and he tied Charles Haley for the record as a five-time Super Bowl champion.