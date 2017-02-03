Kernels drop ESD contest to Pierre

Mitchell (0-14) managed to put up more shots than the Governors. However, the Kernels couldn't handle the defensive pressure put on by Pierre (6-6).

"The Governor defense put a tremendous amount of pressure all over the floor against us, extending out to about 30 feet and really took us out of our game," Mitchell coach Erik Skoglund said.

The Kernels trailed 31-21 at halftime, as Pierre's Brad Dean spurred the Governors' first-half lead with five 3-pointers. Dean finished with 28 points in the win.

Mitchell sliced the lead to nine points in the second half, but could never get any closer.

Connor Morgan led the Kernels with 16 points on 6-for-14 shooting. He added four assists. Cody Reichelt netted 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Mitchell, which was coming off a tough home loss against Huron on Tuesday.

Skoglund felt the team played well this week, despite the outcome of both contests.

"We have had a nice week to build upon," Skoglund said. "We are taking steps forward, playing a very tough Huron team at home Tuesday right to the end and playing the Governors well on the road."

Mitchell will host No. 4-ranked Brookings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Corn Palace.

Pierre 61, Mitchell 45

Mitchell (0-14, 0-11 ESD): Jed Schmidt 1-10 0-0 2, Connor Morgan 6-14 2-3 16, Elijah Pommer 1-4 0-0 3, Carter Cavanaugh 2-13 1-2 6, Cody Reichelt 5-9 3-4 13, Jordon Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ryland DeVries 2-5 0-0 5, Sam Mock 0-1 0-0 0, Baley Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent Michael 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 6-9 45.

Pierre (6-6, 4-5 ESD): Carson Tschetter 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Adam 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Stout 1-2 1-2 3, Brad Dean 9-17 5-7 28, Hunter Jockheck 1-4 0-0 3, Warrent Garreau 0-2 0-0 0, Sam Edman 3-8 4-5 11, Peyton Zabel 6-10 1-1 13, Tommy Maher 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Campbell 0-0 1-2 1, Jack Maher 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Rabern 0-0 0-0 0, Tate Johnson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 12-18 61.

M 12 21 35 45

P 22 31 48 61

3-point field goals: MHS 5 (Morgan 2, Pommer 1, Cavanaugh 1, DeVries 1); PHS 7 (Dean 5, Jockheck 1, Edman 1). Rebounds: MHS 28 (Reichelt 7); PHS 39 (Edman 9, Zabel 9). Assists: MHS 10 (Schmidt 4, Morgan 4); PHS 12 (Zabel 4). Turnovers: MHS 7. Total fouls: MHS 14; PHS 11.