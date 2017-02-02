Area basketball roundup: Selland sinks 2,000th career point

Selland filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and four blocks to lead the Blackhawks.

Megan Poyer added 12 points and Abby Doering scored 11 points along with six rebounds. Kayla Olson chipped in 10 as well for the Hawks. SCW shot 51 percent from the floor and outrebounded Corsica-Stickney, 31-18 in the win.

Raven Barse led the Jaguars with 13 points in the loss. Courtney Menning added 10 points along with four assists.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (14-1) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Saturday in Forestburg. Corsica-Stickney (5-10) will play Canistota Feb. 7 in Stickney.

SCW 12 34 53 64

CS 11 15 26 31

Avon 48, Bon Homme 23

TYNDALL — Avon picked up its ninth consecutive win as they downed Bon Homme 48-23 in high school girls basketball action.

Laureen Sees scored 15 points for the Pirates, while Cheylee Nagel added 10 points in the victory.

Jenae Alberts netted seven points and had five steals in the loss for the Cavaliers.

Avon (13-2) plays Burke/South Central tonight in Avon. Bon Homme (1-13) plays Beresford on Monday in Tyndall.

A 13 29 35 48

BH 1 5 13 23

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36

GARRETSON — McCook Central/Montrose downed Garretson 72-36 on Thursday night in girls' basketball action.

Morgan Koepsell led all scorers with 25 points while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals for the No. 5 Cougars. Danielle Hansen added 13 points and McKenna Kranz posted nine points and eight rebounds.

Kyley Greenhoff scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead Garretson in the loss.

No quarter scores or team stats were reported.

McCook Central/Montrose (15-2) plays West Central on Monday in Salem. Garretson (1-14) plays Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday in Lake Benton, Minnesota.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 54, Bridgewater-Emery 40

EMERY — Mount Vernon/Plankinton claimed a 54-50 victory over Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday night in prep girls basketball action.

Katlyn Briggs scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for MVP. Destiney Haak contributed nine points and six assists in the win for the Titans. MVP was 23-of-44 from the field and 3-of-10 from the free-throw line.

In the loss, Kadra Kayser scored 19 points and had five steals. Abbi Arend netted seven points and six assists for the Huskies. BE was 15-of-45 from the field and made 6-of-12 free-throw attempts.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (7-6) plays Wagner tonight in Plankinton. Bridgewater-Emery (4-12) plays Gayville-Volin tonight in Gayville.

BE 12 24 32 40

MVP 14 29 44 54

Wagner 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

WAGNER — Wagner edged Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46-43 on Thursday night in prep girls basketball.

Janae Patterson scored 11 points and Bethany Sully added eight points and seven steals in the win. The Red Raiders were 19-of-54 from the field and made 6-of-23 free throws.

Ahna Vander Pol paced the Thunder with 20 points in the loss. The Thunder were 17-of-37 from the field and made 6-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Wagner (5-8) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton tonight in Plankinton. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (10-5) plays Colman-Egan in the DSU Classic in Madison on Saturday.

W 7 18 34 46

ACDC 12 25 31 43

Wessington Springs 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Wessington Springs pulled out a 45-38 victory over Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday night in prep girls basketball.

Maria Alonso scored 13 points, six rebounds, five assists, and six steals to lead the Spartans. Chasity Vissia also added 11 points in the win. Wessington Springs shot 27 percent from the field (12-of-44) and 19-of-31 from the free throw line (61 percent).

Lizzi Brandt tallied 12 points for the Warbirds in the loss. Wolsey-Wessington was 15-of-53 from the field for 28 percent and 5-of-17 from the free throw line.

Wolsey-Wessington (5-10) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Saturday in Forestburg. Wessington Springs (7-9) plays Herreid/Selby Area in Highmore on Saturday.

WS 14 30 38 45

WW 14 26 33 38

Winner 72, Crow Creek 50

WINNER — Madyson Frazier's double-double helped lead Winner to a 72-50 victory over Crow Creek on Thursday night in prep girls basketball action.

Frazier scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her five assists in the win. Chloe Bartels added 17 points and Bella Swedlund contributed 16 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors. Winner was 23-of-69 from the field and 20-of-35 from the free-throw line in the game.

Crow Creek received 14 points from Haylee Langdeau and 12 points from Kaylee Wells in the loss. The Chieftains were 19-of-60 from field and 7-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Winner (10-5) plays Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Saturday in Eagle Butte. Crow Creek (9-4) plays Pine Ridge in Stephan on Saturday.

CC 15 21 40 50

W 15 38 53 72

Platte-Geddes 46, Parkston 42

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes trailed Parkston most of the contest, but fought back in the fourth quarter to claim a 46-42 victory on Thursday night in high school girls basketball.

Alexis Peterson led the way for the Panthers with 14 points, followed by Jada Nelson who added 13 points and seven rebounds. Platte-Geddes was 15-of-35 from the field and made 11-of-17 free-throw attempts.

Parkston received 10 points and six rebounds from Paige Semmler in the losing cause. The Trojans were 14-of-30 from the field and made 11-of-18 attempts from the free-throw line.

Platte-Geddes won the JV game 41-26.

Platte-Geddes (10-5) plays Miller on Saturday in Platte. Parkston (4-9) plays Gregory tonight in Gregory.

PG 13 23 32 46

P 12 25 33 42

Parker 60, Canistota 30

CANISTOTA — Parker raced past Canistota 60-30 on Thursday night in high school girls basketball action.

Rylie Christensen led the Pheasants with 16 points while Raelin Jurgens added 10 points in the win for Parker. The Pheasants were 26-of-59 from the field and 6-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Kalli Ortman led the Hawks with 10 points while Jordan Engbrecht contributed seven points and seven rebounds in the loss. The Hawks were 11-of-51 from the field and made 8-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Parker (12-4) plays Viborg-Hurley on Feb. 10 in Parker. Canistota (7-7) plays Howard in Canistota tonight.

P 19 33 42 60

C 6 14 24 30

Todd County 69, Chamberlain 36

MISSION — Todd County defeated Chamberlain 69-36 in high school girls basketball action on Thursday night.

No statistics were reported.

Todd County (14-1) plays Mobridge-Pollock on Saturday in Mobridge. Chamberlain (5-10) plays Colome on Saturday in Highmore.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Wagner 43

WAGNER — Andes Central/Dakota Christian topped Wagner 65-43 on Thursday night in high school boys basketball action.

Chase Pheifer had an all-around game with 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists to lead the Thunder in the win. Michael Maas added 13 points while JB Bruguier posted 10 points and six rebounds. Cliff Johnson also chipped in 10 points. AC/DC was 27-of-57 from the field (47 percent) and pulled down 32 team rebounds.

Tysin Arpan led the Red Raiders with 13 points in the loss. No team stats were reported.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian (9-6) plays Colome tonight in Colome. Wagner (2-10) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton in Plankinton tonight.

ACDC 16 36 56 65

W 13 23 31 43

Corsica-Stickney 85, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69

CORSICA — No. 2 Corsica-Stickney recovered from a halftime deficit to earn an 85-69 victory over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday night in high school boys basketball action.

Clayton Menning led all scorers with 23 points, while Cordell Menning posted 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaguars. Hunter Johnson added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. The Jaguars were 32-of-63 from the field and outrebounded the Blackhawks 43-19 in the game.

Wyatt Feistner scored 20 points for the Blackhawks and Logan Feistner added 15 points in the loss. SCW was 24-of-65 from the field and made 14-of-18 free-throw attempts.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (10-4) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Saturday in Forestburg. Corsica-Stickney (12-1) plays Milbank Area on Saturday in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.

CS 21 38 67 85

SC 17 40 52 69

Hanson 64, Centerville 27

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson raced past Centerville 64-27 on Thursday night in high school boys basketball action.

Erik Craig led all scorers with 15 points. Donnie Weber added 14 points while Nathan Stewart chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Beavers were 27-of-53 from the field and 7-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Centerville received 10 points from Hayden Ellis and eight points from Dawson Knudson in the loss.

Hanson (7-8) plays Freeman on Monday in Alexandria. Centerville (0-13) plays Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday in Centerville.

H 18 38 55 64

C 1 13 22 27

Platte-Geddes 59, Kimball/White Lake 47

KIMBALL — Platte-Geddes outscored Kimball/White Lake 20-7 in the fourth quarter to secure a 59-47 boys basketball victory on Thursday in Kimball.

Trevor Sprik led the Black Panthers with 15 points. Malachi Girton added 12 points for Platte-Geddes, which trailed 40-39 going into the fourth quarter. Platte-Geddes shot 22-for-52 from the field, 4-for-11 from the 3-point line and 11-for-13 at the foul line. The Black Panthers outrebounded the WiLdKats 30-29.

Kory Peters paced Kimball/White Lake with 10 points. Carter Fredericksen chipped in with nine points. Garrett Wessel grabbed eight rebounds. Chandler Fredericksen contributed seven rebounds and three assists. Seth Kirsch recorded three steals. The WildKats shot 18-for-48 from the field, 7-for-22 from long range and 4-for-5 at the free throw line.

Platte-Geddes (5-7) plays Miller on Saturday in Platte. Kimball/White Lake (4-8) plays Ethan on Friday in Kimball.

PG 15 25 39 59

KWL 12 22 40 47

Parker 62, Canistota 57

PARKER — Parker claimed a 62-57 victory over Canistota in high school boys basketball action on Thursday.

Kelby Peters paced the Pheasants with 19 points and six rebounds while Camden Bialas added 12 points in the win. Parker was 19-of-45 from the field and 21-of-28 from the free-throw line. The Pheasants held a 39-32 rebounding advantage in the contest.

Jacob White Lance scored 18 points for Canistota. Jordan Lee added 14 points while Xavier Ward scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss for the Hawks. Canistota was 25-of-65 from the field and 2-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Parker (10-5 before) plays West Lyon, IA on Saturday in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls. Canistota (10-4) plays Waverly-South Shore in Madison on Saturday.

C 19 25 41 57

P 14 29 42 62

Menno 35, Gayville-Volin 31

MENNO — Menno held on for a 35-31 victory over Gayville-Volin on Thursday night in prep boys basketball action.

Kyle Munkvold led the Wolves with 10 points. Trey Bohlmann added seven rebounds. Menno was 14-of-36 from the field for 52 percent.

Collin Mann tallied 15 points for the Raiders in the loss. Gayville-Volin was 12-of-40 from the field (30 percent) including 3-of-18 from 3-point range.

Gayville-Volin (6-7) plays Bridgewater-Emery tonight in Gayville. Menno (7-5) plays Howard on Monday at the Corn Palace.

M 9 21 29 35

GV 8 18 22 31

Scotland 51, Ethan 47

SCOTLAND — Scotland narrowly edged Ethan 51-47 on Thursday night in prep boys basketball action.

Tanner Skorepa posted a double-double in the win by netting 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Travis Skorepa tallied 18 points and seven rebounds in the win for Highlanders. Scotland was 19-of-54 from the field and made 9-of-14 free-throw attempts.

Abiah Plastow led the Rustlers with 17 points while Derek Storm added 13 points in the loss. Ethan was 20-of-35 from the field and was 3-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Scotland (12-1) plays Colman-Egan on Saturday in Madison. Ethan (1-13) plays Kimball/White Lake tonight in Kimball.

E 10 26 34 47

S 6 15 32 51

Marty 55, Burke/South Central 49

MARTY — Marty topped Burke/South Central 55-49 in high school boys basketball action on Thursday night.

No statistics were reported.

Marty (3-12) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour tonight in Tripp. Burke/South Central (3-10) plays Eureka/Bowdle on Saturday in Highmore.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Wagner 43

Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

Colman-Egan 60, Lake Preston 31

Corsica/Stickney 85, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Hanson 64, Centerville 27

Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34

Hill City 58, Newell 22

James Valley Christian 70, Iroquois 38

Madison 90, Pipestone, Minn. 62

Marty Indian 55, Burke/South Central 49

Menno 35, Gayville-Volin 31

Parker 62, Canistota 57

Philip 47, Lead-Deadwood 35

Platte-Geddes 59, Kimball/White Lake 47

Scotland 51, Ethan 47

Sioux Valley 80, Flandreau 57

Sully Buttes 64, Potter County 58

Tea Area 73, West Central 41

Warner 66, Leola/Frederick 43

White River 94, Wall 50

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

First Round

Faith 74, Tiospaye Topa 50

Harding County 90, McIntosh 21

Lemmon 61, Dupree 46

Timber Lake 51, Bison 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ipswich vs. Miller, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Sisseton 38

Avon 48, Bon Homme 23

Britton-Hecla 56, Langford 31

Colman-Egan 66, Lake Preston 60, OT

Custer 50, Newcastle, Wyo. 49

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Faulkton 55, Highmore-Harrold 28

Freeman 48, Alcester-Hudson 26

Hamlin 55, Webster 50

Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 13

Hill City 41, Newell 33

James Valley Christian 46, Iroquois 20

Kadoka Area 76, Rapid City Christian 60

Lennox 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 60

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36

Parker 60, Canistota 30

Philip 45, Lead-Deadwood 18

Pierre 57, Mitchell 34

Pine Ridge 79, Bennett County 34

Platte-Geddes 46, Parkston 42

Rapid City Stevens 61, Rapid City Central 56

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Corsica/Stickney 31

St. Francis Indian 67, Red Cloud 66

Sully Buttes 72, Potter County 27

Todd County 69, Chamberlain 36

Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48

Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44

Wagner 46, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Wall 61, White River 37

Warner 42, Leola/Frederick 35

Waverly-South Shore 44, Waubay/Summit 43

Wessington Springs 45, Wolsey-Wessington 38

Wilmot 53, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Winner 72, Crow Creek 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Miller vs. Ipswich, ppd.