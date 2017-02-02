Area wrestling roundup: Storm pin past Parkston

Jordan Vosika (113 pounds), Jackson Eklund (120), Frank Even (126), Finn Hanson (138), Vladik Johnson (152) and Colten Nelson (285) each pick up pins for Burke/Gregory. Nelson's pin in the heavyweight match secured the team victory. Burke/Gregory held a slim 33-31 lead entering the final bout.

Jeremiah Beck (160) won the Storm's other match, an 8-6 decision over Dawson Semmler.

Parkston's Landon Sudbeck (106), Logan Mahoney (132), Kyler Holzbauer (145), Slayton Neugebauer (182) each won contested matches. Mahoney and Holzbauer each picked up pins.

Burke/Gregory will host Stanley County in a dual on Feb. 7. Parkston will compete in the Stanley County Tournament on Saturday.

KWLPG wins twice at quadrangular

MILLER — Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes won twice on Thursday night in a quadrangular at Miller.

KWLPG was a 76-4 winner of Miller/Highmore-Harrold and defeated Wolsey-Wessington 66-13 but fell 34-32 to Redfield-Doland.

Grayson Hanson (106), Wyatt Talbott (113) and Caden Lenz (138) each had pins and KWLPG had nine forfeits against MHH. Sam Kruger had a pin at 132 pounds and Austin Moore had a pin at 285 for KWLPG against W-W.

Against R-D, Jackson Nockels had a technical fall at (126), with Lenz (138) earning a pin and major decisions from Talbott (113), Kruger (132) and Ty Namanny (145). But the Pheasants controlled the upper weight classes, including four consecutive pins between 170 and 220 pounds for the dual victory.

KWLPG will dual with Chamberlain today at Frost Arena in a 5:30 p.m. match in Brookings.

Wagner splits in border triangular

CROFTON, Neb. — Wagner picked up a win against a Nebraska foe on Thursday night in a triangular wrestling meet in Crofton, Nebraska.

The Red Raiders defeated Crofton/Bloomfield 45-21 and dropped a dual against Vermillion 42-37.

Against Crofton/Bloomfield, Wagner had pins from Lance Soukup (106), Colton Frei (152) and Dawson Lensing (285), while Jace Johnson (220) had an overtime victory, while Wagner benefitted from four forfeits.

Wagner had a major decision from Ben Soukup had 126 pounds and pins from Tony Bruguier (138), Frei (152), K.J. St. Pierre (195) and Lensing (285). Vermillion made strong use of the pin, recording five in the dual, along with a pair of forfeits.

Wagner is at Freeman/Marion on Feb. 10 for a triangular.

MCM sweeps home quadrangular

MONTROSE — McCook Central/Montrose picked up three dual wins on Thursday, sweeping a home quadrangular in Montrose.

MCM defeated Adrian, Minnesota 58-15, West Central by a score of 42-24 and Dell Rapids 50-23.

Match information was not available when this edition went to press.

MCM is at the Big East Conference Invitational on Saturday in Howard.