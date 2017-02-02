Kernels take second at ESD meet

Watertown posted a winning team score of 145.650 points to claim the conference crown with the Kernels second with 143.975 points at Yankton High School's Summit Center in the seven-team state qualifying meet. It's the last chance to qualify and compete before next week's Class AA state gymnastics meet next weekend at Aberdeen Central High School. The host Gazelles claimed the third and final automatic qualifying team slot with a 142.550 score.

For coach Audra Rew, Mitchell competed about as well as they could have on Thursday.

"I thought we did really well," she said. "It's hard to be perfect in gymnastics and that's basically what we're going to need to do for the rest of the way. I was very pleased with our team's effort and that's all we can control at this point."

Watertown's routines currently include a higher difficulty, which gives the Arrows a slight advantage in the scoring before the routines take place. The Arrows were paced by standout seventh-grader Myah Morris, who won the all-around title with a score of 38.325 points and won three of four individual events: bars, vault and beam.

Mitchell was led by Maria Krall and Josie Dierks, both of whom brought home top-5 finishes in the all-around competition. Krall finished third with a score of 37.000 and was third on beam (9.650) and floor (9.250) and tied for fourth on parallel bars (9.075). Dierks was fourth on floor (9.150), seventh on bars (8.900) and eighth on vault (9.050).

"They had great nights," Rew said. "Maria has been on fire lately and it's exciting to see where they can go. It's kind of impressive how much some of these girls can improve in a week's time so it's going to be fun."

Other top-10 finishers included Alyssa Hughes (9.025) and Gracie Czmowski (8.750) finishing sixth and ninth, respectively on bars. Masy Mock was eighth on bars (9.175), Czmowski was eighth on floor (8.900) and Bailey Roden was 10th on vault (9.000).

Rew said the team benefitted from a different rotation, starting on beam, where the team has struggled as of late.

"We competed confidently," Rew said. "I think the one thing I liked was how intense we were and we were in the meet and paying attention. We didn't have any big mistakes."

The team competition at the state meet starts at 11 a.m. Friday, with the individuals competing on Saturday.

Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet

Thursday at Yankton

Note — Top three teams qualify for state Class AA meet. Individual state qualifiers are top 50 percent of entrants in each event along with all-arounders with scores of 33.0 or better.

Team scores: 1. Watertown 145.650, 2. Mitchell 143.975, 3. Yankton 142.550, 4. Brookings 136.575, 5. Pierre 136.075, 6. Aberdeen Central 133.850, 7. Huron 132.150.

Individual State Qualifiers

• Balance Beam — 1. Myah Morris, W, 9.9; 2. Sophie Bullard, P, 9.725; 3. Maria Krall, M, 9.65; 4. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.55; 5. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 9.475; 6. Haleigh Diede, Y, 9.4; 7. Erica Hageman, W, 9.225; 8. Masy Mock, M, 9.175; 9. Aspyn Lundquist, AC, 9.025; 10. Brenna Herting, W, 9.0.

11. Mikah Moser, P, 8.975; 12. Maci Law, B, 8.9; 13. Kaitlin Guthmiller, Y, 8.825; 14. (Tie) Gracie Czmowski, M, and Marah Dobrenski, B, 8.775; 16. (Tie) Cydne Munson and Rachel Gannon, B, 8.75; 18. McKenzie Buisker, W, 8.65; 19. Tie) Erica Zell, H, and Josie Dierks, M, 8.625; 21. Sydney Sutten, W, 8.575.

• Floor Exercise — 1. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.425; 2. Myah Morris, W, 9.375; 3. Maria Krall, M, 9.25; 4. Josie Dierks, M, 9.15; 5. Erica Zell, H, 9.075; 6. Sydney Shillingstad, H, 9.0; 7. Abbi Cummings, W, 8.95; 8. (Tie) Gracie Czmowski, M; Haleigh Diede, Y, and Marah Dobrenski, B, 8.9.

11. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.85; 12. Deyona Little, H, 8.825; 13. (Tie) Masy Mock, M, and Sophie Bullard, P, 8.8; 15. Rachel Gannon, B, 8.775; 16. Aspyn Lundquist, AC, 8.75; 17. (Tie) Erica Hageman, W; Meg Erwin, P and Sophie Bisgard, Y, 8.7; 20. (Tie) Brooke Bollinger, W, and Courtney Koisti, B, 8.675.

• Uneven Bars — 1. Myah Morris, W, 9.275; 2. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.2; 3. Tessa Kimbler, AC, 9.125; 4. (Tie) Allison Stadheim, W, and Maria Krall, M, 9.075; 6. Alyssa Hughes, M, 9.025; 7. (Tie) Abigail Lenssen, W, and Josie Dierks, M, 8.9; 9. (Tie) Gracie Czmowski, M, and Mikah Moser, P, 8.75.

11. Bailey Roden, M, 8.725; 12. Haven Kulesa, W, 8.7; 13. Sophie Bullard, P, and Rachel Gannon, B, 8.475; 15. Haleigh Diede, Y, 8.4; 16. Courtney Koisti, B, 8.3; 17. Maci Law, B, 8.25; 18. Marah Dobrenski, B, 8.225; 19. (Tie) Masy Mock, M, and Meg Erwin, P, 8.175; 21. Sydney Sutten, W, 8.15.

• Vault — 1. Myah Morris, W, 9.775; 2. Payton Steffensen, Y, 9.4; 3. Brooke Bollinger, W, 9.275; 4. Sophie Bullard, P, 9.225; 5. Allison Stadheim, W, 9.1; 6. (Tie) Aspyn Lundquist, AC, and Whitney Scott, W, 9.075; 8. Josie Dierks, M, 9.05; 9. Maria Krall, M, 9.025; 10. Bailey Roden, M, 9.0.

11. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 8.85; 12. Mackenzie Gauger, M, 8.825; 13. Kailee Henglefelt, M, 8.8; 14. Elisa Cardella, AC, 8.775; 15. (Tie) Abbi Cummings, W, and Brooke Malsom, AC, 8.75; 18. Sophie Bisgard, Y, 8.65; 19. Lauren Vik, Y, 8.625; 20. Meg Erwin, P, 8.6; 21. Caitlin Ostbye, M, 8.525.

• All-Around — 1. Myah Morris, W, 38.325; 2. Payton Steffensen, Y, 37.575; 3. Maria Krall, M, 37.0; 4. Sophie Bullard, P, 36.225; 5. Josie Dierks, M, 35.725; 6. Haleigh Diede, Y, 35.45; 7. Jaiden Boomsma, Y, 34.75; 8. Aspyn Lundquist, AC, 34.45; 9. Rachel Gannon, B, 34.4; 10. Mikah Moser, P, 34.225; 11. Marah Dobrenski, B, 34.175; 12. Erica Zell, H, 33.825; 13. Kaitlin Guthmiller, Y, 33.525; 14. Courtney Koisti, B, 33.375; 15. Sydney Shillingstad, H, 33.35; 16. Deyona Little, H, 33.325; 17. Cydne Munson, B, 33.1.