MAYER: February brings familiar feeling for DWU women

After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season to ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference foes Morningside and Hastings last week, a clean slate of a new month is a welcoming sign for DWU in the 2016-17 campaign.

This season has already been full of highs and lows for the Tigers, who were picked to win the GPAC and reached the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA coaches poll in late November. Entering February after consecutive losses, DWU picked up a big bounceback win over rival Mount Marty on Wednesday and the team should use the final five regular season games as a springboard for postseason play.

It's exactly what the team did last season, with eerily similar stakes.

Last year, the Tigers reached the No. 6 ranking in mid-January only to finish the month losing four out of six games, including a three-game losing streak. The losses put the upstart Tigers' season at a crossroads.

However, once February hit, DWU went 8-1. The lone setback was against then-No. 2 Morningside on the road. The February 2016 stretch showcased a six-game winning streak as DWU reestablished a winning formula just in time for a postseason push. The Tigers reached the GPAC Tournament championship game and won two games at the NAIA National Tournament before bowing out in quarterfinals.

It all started when the team refocused and rebuilt its confidence after some tough losses.

"You can learn from losses," Christensen said after Saturday's 62-54 loss to the Broncos. "We went on a three-game (losing) stretch last year and we learned from it and got hot after that. I'm hoping the same with this group."

Reasons to remain even more optimistic about how far the 2016-17 Tigers can go can also be found on the stat sheet.

Through 24 games this season, the Tigers are scoring an average of 75.5 points per game, while averaging 45.6 percent on field goals, 39.5 percent on 3-pointers and 79.4 percent on free throws. Those numbers are all slightly higher than what the 2015-16 DWU team did in 36 games last year.

The biggest difference between last year's Tigers and this year's Tigers is defense. DWU is allowing an average of 59.1 points per game this season, which is roughly five points less than the 64.5 points the team allowed last year.

DWU is holding teams to lower shooting marks this season as well as opponents' field goal percentage down roughly five percent from 40.3 percent (2015-16) to 35.5 percent this season. Three-point shooting percentage is also down and the Tigers are outrebounding teams at a far greater margin.

Along with the numbers, each player gained a year of postseason experience from last year's run. That experience can only benefit the Tigers as they gear up for another run at a national title.

And as Christensen has noted throughout this season, his team can control how well it plays defense more than it can control how often the ball goes in the basket.

"I don't think we peaked yet and I'm sure people have noticed that we haven't," Christensen said. "When you are playing this good of defense and holding teams in the 60s, you have to be able win games."