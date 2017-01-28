Ortman added five rebounds and three steals in the victory. Jordan Engbrecht netted 12 points and MiKenzie Kirby scored 10 for the Hawks. Canistota shot 22-for-38 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 14-for-26 at the foul line.

The Hawks outrebounded Iroquois 19-13 and they forced 24 turnovers.

Tiffany Miller led Iroquois with eight points. The Chiefs went 11-for-31 from the floor, 2-for-4 from long range and 4-for-13 at the free throw line.

Canistota (7-6) will play Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday in Hurley. Iroquois (0-14) will host Wessington Springs on Tuesday.

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28

YANKTON—Annie Carlson and Tiana Schroeder combined for 23 points and 17 rebounds to lead Freeman Academy/Marion to a 35-28 girls basketball win over Scotland at the Tri-Valley Classic in Yankton on Saturday.

Carlson tossed in 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Schroeder added 11 points and 11 boards. Michele Schoenwald recorded seven points and 11 rebounds. The Bearcats shot 10-for-53 from the field, 3-for-10 from long range and 12-for-16 at the free throw line.

Shannon Fanning led the Highlanders with seven points. Taylor Bietz added six points and nine rebounds. Scotland shot 10-for-52 from the field, 2-for-14 from deep and 6-for-11 at the foul line.

The Bearcats outrebounded the Highlanders 45-39.

FAM (4-8) will play at Marty on Tuesday. Scotland (4-7) will host Freeman on Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67

SIOUX FALLS—No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian pulled past Chamberlain for a 74-67 boys basketball win on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Koln Oppold led the Chargers with 21 points, while Dejay Fykstra tossed in 16 points. Lee VandeKamp and Gavin Schipper scored 15 and 13 respectively. Sioux Falls Christian committed just seven turnovers and shot 18-for-24 at the foul line.

Seth Friesz led the Cubs with 24 points and seven rebounds. Dodge Knippling recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tiegen Priebe scored 14 points and dished out five assists. Chamberlain had 13 turnovers and went 15-for-23 at the free throw line.

Sioux Falls Christian (8-3) will play at Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday. Chamberlain (10-2) will play Platte-Geddes on Tuesday in Chamberlain.

Little Wound 103, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 98

MADISON—Little Wound placed five players in double figures and edged Mount Vernon/Plankinton 103-98 during the Hefty Seeds Shootout Classic on Saturday in Madison.

Ethan Jealous/Mills led the Mustangs with 28 points, while Tex Janis tossed in 18 points. Robert Shangreaux (15 points), Joshua Macias (12) and Riley Cross (10) also scored in double figures for Little Wound. The Mustangs shot 41-for-67 from the field, went 11-for-19 from long range and 10-for-15 at the free throw line.

Cody Muilenburg had 26 points in a losing effort. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Jacob Clark tossed in 22 points and had three steals for the Titans. Devin Rihanek notched a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Taylen Trisco added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Titans shot 38-for-65 from the floor, 3-for-9 from long range and 19-for-36 at the free throw line.

Little Wound (12-3) will play Pine Ridge on Feb. 3 in Kyle. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-3) will host Mitchell Christian on Tuesday.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66

MADISON—Sanborn Central/Woonsocket turned a five-point halftime deficit into a 72-66 boys basketball victory over Colman-Egan at the Hefty Seeds Shootout Classic on Saturday in Madison.

Trevor Olson led the Blackhawks with 16 points and Logun Feistner added 15 points. Wyatt Feistner had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Trent Kingsbury tossed in 11 points and Trey Weber scored 10. SCW shot 28-for-53 from the field, 8-for-25 from long range and 8-for-12 at the free throw line. The Blackhawks won the rebounding battle (30-29).

Kade Groos led the Hawks with 22 points and Bodee Gross netted 13 points. Cole Kriech scored 10. Colman-Egan shot 26-for-57 from the field, 11-for-27 from the 3-point line and 3-for-5 at the free throw line.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (9-3) will host Ethan on Monday in Forestburg. Colman-Egan (9-5) will host Lake Preston on Thursday in Colman.

Viborg/Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63

MADISON—Viborg/Hurley downed Andes Central/Dakota Christian 69-63 at the Hefty Seeds Shootout Classic on Saturday in Madison.

Trace Sikkink led the Cougars with 18 points, while Quinn Doorn and Brodee Sherman both scored 12 points apiece. Viborg/Hurley shot 23-for-55 from the field, 5-for-20 from long range and 18-for-26 at the free throw line. Viborg/Hurley outrebounded the Thunder 40-37.

J.B. Bruguier led the Thunder with 21 points. Michael Maas had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Daaron Tronvold added 12 points. The Thunder shot 19-for-50 from the field, 2-for-12 from deep and 23-for-39 at the foul line.

Viborg/Hurley (7-5) will play Canistota on Tuesday in Hurley. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (8-6) will play Wagner on Thursday in Wagner.

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 40

PLATTE—Parkston outscored Platte-Geddes 10-2 in overtime and claimed a 48-40 boys basketball win on Saturday in Platte.

Brady Albrecht led the Trojans with 14 points and Bradyn Leischner scored 11 points. Kellan Culbert recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Trojans shot 16-for-44 from the field and 12-for-22 at the foul line.

Riley Hoffman and Malachi Girton both scored nine points to lead the Black Panthers. Ricky Knecht collected 10 rebounds Platte-Geddes, which led 24-11 at halftime. The Black Panthers shot 11-for-48 from the field and 15-for-26 at the free throw line.

Parkston (5-7) will play McCook Central/Montrose in Salem on Monday. Platte-Geddes (4-6) plays at Chamberlain on Tuesday.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 62, Great Plains Lutheran 53

Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50

Castlewood 58, Deubrook 24

Douglas 67, Chadron, Neb. 50

Hemingford, Neb. 67, Edgemont 30

Huron 67, Harrisburg 55

James Valley Christian 78, Lake Preston 66

Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40

Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57

Sioux Falls Christian 74, Chamberlain 67

South Border, N.D. 80, Leola/Frederick 74, OT

Warner 59, Sully Buttes 52

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66

DSU Classic

Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51

Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72

Little Wound 103, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 98

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66

St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56

Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63

Wolsey-Wessington 69, Richland, N.D. 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

DSU Classic

Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33

Brandon Valley 65, Pierre 55

Britton-Hecla 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 49

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33

Great Plains Lutheran 55, Aberdeen Christian 16

Harrisburg 59, Huron 31

Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 10

Lake Preston 62, James Valley Christian 43

Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44, Watertown 31

South Border, N.D. 60, Leola/Frederick 58

Sully Buttes 54, Warner 24

Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Chester 42, Garretson 37

Fifth Place

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41

Third Place

Parker 53, Howard 51

Championship

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Flandreau 51

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38

Fifth Place

Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51

Third Place

Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52

Championship

Omaha Nation, Neb. 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57

Dakota XII Conference Classic

Beresford 51, Canton 20

Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36

Lennox 66, Dakota Valley 58

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea Area 52

Vermillion 56, Madison 37

Tri-Valley Conference Classic

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28