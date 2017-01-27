Weather shakes up area sports schedule

A number of area basketball games have also been postponed:

• Menno at Corsica-Stickney boys and girls doubleheader

• Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Winner boys and girls doubleheader

• Colome at Platte-Geddes boys and girls doubleheader

• Wagner at Scotland boys and girls doubleheader

• Freeman Academy/Marion at Ethan boys basketball

Other games have been rescheduled for a later date:

• Tripp-Delmont/Armour will play a doubleheader at Burke/South Central in Bonesteel on Monday. The game was previously scheduled for Friday.

• The Parkston at Avon girls basketball game scheduled for Friday was moved to Feb. 17.

• Andes Central/Dakota Christian's home basketball doubleheader with Bon Homme has been moved to Feb. 9 in Lake Andes. The game was initially scheduled for Thursday and moved to Friday before it was postponed again.

• Bon Homme and Colome will not make the trip Saturday to play in the Hefty Seed Shootout in Madison. No make up date has been potentially determined.

• TDA's girls basketball team will make up its game with Gregory on Feb. 11 in Armour.

• Gregory's boys basketball team will play at Avon on Feb. 6, after Thursday's game was postponed.

• Avon's girls basketball team will host Burke/South Central on Feb. 3, after Tuesday's game was called off.