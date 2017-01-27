Weather shakes up area sports schedule
Poor weather conditions caused some area sporting events to be called off and postponed for Friday and Saturday.
Among the notable changes, the annual Wagner Invitational wrestling tournament has been relocated. The tournament will instead take place at 11 a.m. today in Plankinton with however many teams can make the trip. Andes Central, Bon Homme/Scotland, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Marion/Freeman, Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney, Parkston and Wagner were among the teams scheduled to be in action before the relocation change.
A number of area basketball games have also been postponed:
• Menno at Corsica-Stickney boys and girls doubleheader
• Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Winner boys and girls doubleheader
• Colome at Platte-Geddes boys and girls doubleheader
• Wagner at Scotland boys and girls doubleheader
• Freeman Academy/Marion at Ethan boys basketball
Other games have been rescheduled for a later date:
• Tripp-Delmont/Armour will play a doubleheader at Burke/South Central in Bonesteel on Monday. The game was previously scheduled for Friday.
• The Parkston at Avon girls basketball game scheduled for Friday was moved to Feb. 17.
• Andes Central/Dakota Christian's home basketball doubleheader with Bon Homme has been moved to Feb. 9 in Lake Andes. The game was initially scheduled for Thursday and moved to Friday before it was postponed again.
• Bon Homme and Colome will not make the trip Saturday to play in the Hefty Seed Shootout in Madison. No make up date has been potentially determined.
• TDA's girls basketball team will make up its game with Gregory on Feb. 11 in Armour.
• Gregory's boys basketball team will play at Avon on Feb. 6, after Thursday's game was postponed.
• Avon's girls basketball team will host Burke/South Central on Feb. 3, after Tuesday's game was called off.