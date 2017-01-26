Coyotes breeze by NDSU women

The win avenged South Dakota's (18-3, 7-1 Summit) only nonconference loss, which came at the hands of the Bison (5-16, 3-5) on Jan. 4 in Fargo, N.D.

Coyote guard trio of sophomores Jaycee Bradley and Allison Arens along with freshman Ciara Duffy reached double digits. Bradley had 23 points, just one three shy of her career high, on 8-of-16 shooting. Duffy scored 18 points, grabbed five boards and dished out four assists. Arens added 11 points and three assists.

South Dakota continues its program record 24-game home winning streak and moves to 10-0 inside the Sports Center. It's the third-longest active streak in the nation to UConn and Baylor.

North Dakota State was led by senior guard Taylor Thunstedt's 16 points.

The Coyotes would continue to build their lead to as much as 37 points midway through the fourth quarter with a made jumper by sophomore guard Kaitlyn Severyn.

Another record was nearly tied tonight as the Coyotes drained 16 3-pointers, one shy of the school record for 3-pointers made in a game. Duffy made six and Bradley added five.

The Coyotes conclude its three-game homestand at 1 p.m. Saturday as they host Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

-- Source: USD Athletics