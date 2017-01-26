No. 1 Ethan girls top Mitchell Christian

Rachel Hawkins led the Rustlers with 13 points, while Kacey Bartscher and Karly Gustafson each added 11 points. Nine different Ethan players scored in the contest.

"(The) Ethan girls do a nice job sharing the ball and finding the open person," MCS head coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "Defensively, they are solid. We were pleased with our girls effort against a very good team."

MCS was led by Adaya Plastow's six points, while Taylor Lepke chipped in three points and Charlotte Haag and Erica Thompson each had two points in the loss.

Ethan (12-1) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Monday in Forestburg, while MCS (2-13) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Mount Vernon.

Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 13

Mitchell Christian (2-13): Charlotte Haag 1 0-0 2, Adaya Plastow 2 2-4 6, Taylor Lepke 1 1-2 3, Alyson Vander Pol 0 0-3 0, Colette Haag 0 0-2 0, Erica Thompson 0 2-2 2. Totals 4 5-13 13.

Ethan (12-1): Ellie Hohn 1 0-0 2, Kacey Bartscher 1 0-0 11, Janae Gustafson 2 1-2 5, Karly Gustafson 5 1-1 11, Rachel Hawkins 3 1-1 13, Amanda Miiller 3 2-4 8 Patience Nesheim 1 0-0 2, Mollie Miiller 0 0-2 0, Callie Hohn 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-10 58.

MC 6 10 13 13

E 18 29 46 58

3-point field goals: E 3 (Bartscher 3); MC 0; Rebounds: E 16 (Bartscher 4), MC 15 (Lepke 5); Steals: E 16 (Hohn 5), MC 3 (Plastow 2); Assists: E 13 (Hohn 5), MC 2 (Plastow).