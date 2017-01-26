MCM sweeps MVPCS, Marion/Freeman in triangular
FREEMAN — McCook Central/Montrose earned a pair of wins at the Marion/Freeman triangular Thursday night.
MCM won 51-21 over Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney and 55-15 over the host Rebels. MVPCS won the other dual, a 44-18 victory over Marion/Freeman. Wagner was scheduled to make it a quadrangular but didn't make the trip due to canceling classes Thursday.
For the Fighting Cougars, Jacobi Krouse (120 pounds), Tate Reiner (132), Blake Gessner (145) and Caleb Krouse (160) had pins over MVPCS. Marcus Urban earned a fall at 152 for the Titans against MCM.
Daniel Cremer earned a pin for the Rebels in the win at 113 against MCM. Cade Entwisle (132), Jacob Cheeseman (145) and Gessner had pins for MCM.
For the Titans, Loren Schabot had a pin at 145 and Urban had a pin at 152, along with Thomas Baker at 160 pounds. Ethan Ortman (120) had a pin for Marion/Freeman against MVPCS.