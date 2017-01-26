MCM’s Koltan Lindstrom made a basket with 7 seconds left to force the overtime and he finished the game with 11 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. Tucker Seamer scored 15 points for the Fighting Cougars, who went 18-of-61 from the field for 29 percent.

For Freeman, Braxton Schmidt scored a game-high 30 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the loss. Bailey Sage added 11 points for the Flyers, who went 17-of-54 from the floor for 31 percent shooting.

MCM (2-10) plays Parkston on Monday in Salem, while Freeman (4-8) plays Scotland on Monday in Freeman.

F 11 18 28 45 (51)

MCM 4 18 32 45 (53)

Lennox 52, Parkston 48

PARKSTON -- Lennox outlasted Parkston 52-48 in a high school boys basketball game on Thursday in Parkston.

For the Trojans, Kellan Culbert had 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Brayden Leischner added 11 points.

Josh Arlt scored 20 points for Lennox in the win.

Parkston (4-7) plays Platte-Geddes on Saturday in Platte, while Lennox (4-7) plays Madison on Tuesday in Lennox.

L 6 21 40 52

P 11 22 34 48

Winner 78, Miller 66

MILLER -- Drew DeMers had a huge night for the Winner boys basketball team, scoring 37 points in a 78-66 road win at Miller in boys basketball action Thursday.

Trevor Bertram had 12 points for Winner and Wyatt Ewing had 10 points. Steven Fernholz had 30 for the Rustlers in the loss.

No other statistics were reported.

Winner (7-5) hosts Mount Vernon/Plankinton today in Winner. Miller (8-4) travels to Ipswich on Thursday.

Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27

FREEMAN -- Irene-Wakonda topped Freeman Academy/Marion 67-27 in a high school boys basketball game on Thursday in Freeman.

No stats were reported.

Irene-Wakonda (7-3) plays Turtle Mountain Community (North Dakota) in the Hefty Seeds Shootout on Saturday in Madison. Freeman Academy/Marion (1-11) plays Marty on Tuesday in Marty.

Girls basketball

Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67

HOWARD -- Hilary Albrecht scored a game-high 27 points as Howard edged Sioux Valley 68-67 in the first round of the Big East Conference girls basketball tournament on Thursday in Howard.

Bailey Rudebusch added 12 points, while Macy Erickson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Howard went 23-of-52 from the field for 44 percent and 16-of-31 from the free-throw line for 51 percent.

Sioux Valley was led by Carly Granum’s 22 points, while Miakken Vincent added 21 points. The Cossacks went 24-of-50 from the field for 48 percent shooting in the loss.

Howard (8-1) plays McCook Central/Montrose in the BEC semifinals today in Howard, while Sioux Valley (3-9) plays Garretson in the consolation semifinals of the BEC today in Howard.

SV 15 30 44 67

H 20 34 62 68

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26

HOWARD -- McCook Central/Montrose downed Garretson 53-26 in a high school girls basketball game at Big East Conference Tournament in Howard.

Morgan Koepsell scored a game-high 15 points and had seven rebounds, while Jacy Pulse and Leah Kappenman each had nine points.

MCM made 23 of 61 field goals for 38 percent shooting in the win.

Kylee Greenhoff scored eight points to lead Garretson, who committed 25 turnovers in the loss.

MCM (11-2) plays Howard in the BEC semifinals today in Howard, while Garretson (1-10) plays Sioux Valley in the consolation semifinals of the BEC today in Howard.

G 8 17 24 26

MCM 20 32 49 53

Freeman 78, Canistota 34

FREEMAN -- Emily Miller had 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to lead Freeman over Canistota 78-34 in prep girls basketball action on Thursday in Freeman.

Alongside Miller, Erika Sage scored 19 points, while Karli Maske added 14 points and Hannah Eberts and Josie Fuhrmann each chipped in nine points. The Flyers went 20-of-36 from the field for 55 percent shooting and made 10 3-pointers in the contest.

The Hawks were led by Kalli Ortman’s 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Engbrecht added 10 points. Canistota went 15-of-57 from the floor for 29 percent shooting and lost the rebounding battle 39-21.

Freeman (10-2) plays Viborg-Hurley on Monday in Freeman, while Canistota (6-6) plays Iroquois on Saturday in Canistota.

C 10 23 30 34

F 14 36 57 78

Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

FREEMAN -- Irene-Wakonda picked up a road win at Freeman Academy/Marion 58-41 in girls basketball action.

Shannon O’Malley had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles and Shannon Sokolowski had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Malloy O’Malley also had 10 points for I-W.

For FA/M, Annie Carlson had 14 points and five rebounds and Tiana Schroeder had 12 points. The Bearcats were 9 of 39 shooting and 17 of 27 at the free throw stripe. They had 16 turnovers and 26 rebounds.

Both teams are at the Tri-Valley Conference Classic on Saturday in Yankton. Irene-Wakonda (6-7) will play Wagner and FA/M (4-8) will take on Scotland.

IW 17 33 50 58

FAM 11 24 28 41

Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47

HIGHMORE -- Lyman improved to 11-1 on the season and used overtime to make it happen in a 51-47 girls basketball win at Highmore-Harrold on Thursday.

Brooklyn Halvorson scored 18 points and added six rebounds, while Ashton Smith had 13 points and nine rebounds. Shelby Schindler had 16 points in the win for the Raiders, who made 17 of 60 shots for 28 percent in the game.

For the Pirates, Taylor Chavez had 14 points and Hallie Kroeplin had seven points and seven rebounds. H-H shot 29 percent in the game, converting 16 of 56 attempts.

Both teams had 29 rebounds and Lyman committed seven turnovers, while H-H had 12 giveaways.

Lyman (11-1) plays at Wall on Saturday. Highmore-Harrold (8-5) will play at Iroquois today.

L 4 20 35 42 51

HH 9 19 35 42 47

Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18

WHITE LAKE -- Megan Guericke had 17 points and Hannah Marquardt added 12 points to help Hanson earn a road win at Kimball/White Lake Thursday night 58-18 in girls basketball action.

The Beavers had eight points from both Heather Kayser and Jada Campbell and Campbell added 12 rebounds. Hanson was 22-of-52 shooting in the game -- including seven 3-pointers -- and made 7-of-12 free throws.

KWL had a rough shooting night, converting 7 of 49 shots for a 14 percent mark. Whitney Hinker had seven points and Brooklyn Donald had 11 rebounds in the game.

Hanson (10-4) plays Madison on Feb. 4 in the Hefty Seed Shootout, while KWL (6-8) hosts Wolsey-Wessington on Monday in White Lake.

H 9 33 45 58

KWL 2 8 16 18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34

WESSINGTON SPRINGS -- No. 2-ranked Sanborn Central/Woonsocket scored 24 points in the first quarter Thursday night and picked up a road win at Wessington Springs 64-34 in girls basketball play.

Myah Selland had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, along with 12 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. Megan Poyer had 12 points to help the Blackhawks, who were 24 for 53 shooting in the win and made 12 of 22 free throws.

For the Spartans, Maria Alonso had 10 points and seven rebounds, along with four steals. Wessington Springs was 13 for 47 shooting and made 5 of 9 free throws. SCW had a 41-25 rebounding edge in the game and committed 15 turnovers to the Spartans’ 18.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (12-0) will host No. 1-ranked Ethan on Monday in Forestburg. Wessington Springs (5-9) heads to Iroquois on Tuesday.

SCW 24 38 55 64

WS 5 16 25 34

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 44, Ipswich 40

Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Webster 33

Arlington 49, Lake Preston 45

Colman-Egan 59, Deubrook 36

Dell Rapids 72, Vermillion 60

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Douglas 61, Custer 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Estelline 17

Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 43

Flandreau 81, Garretson 49

Florence/Henry 47, Waverly-South Shore 44

Hamlin 57, Castlewood 53

Hill City 50, Wall 40

Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27

Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 38

Lennox 52, Parkston 48

Little Wound 82, Bennett County 39

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Freeman 51, OT

Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47

Red Cloud 49, Lead-Deadwood 16

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Washington 63

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Sturgis Brown 57, St. Thomas More 49

Sully Buttes 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Timber Lake 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte JV 30

Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50

Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 22

Winner 78, Miller 66

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 25

Lower Brule 73, Takini 42

Marty Indian 76, Crazy Horse 72

Tiospa Zina Tribal 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd County, Neb. vs. Burke/South Central, ccd.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40

Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Custer 51, Douglas 34

Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53

Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 13

Faulkton 58, Leola/Frederick 49

Groton Area 28, Sisseton 25

Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32

Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18

Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35

Ipswich 60, Aberdeen Christian 48

Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 17

Lennox 64, Beresford 27

Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47, OT

McLaughlin 71, Standing Rock, N.D. 42

New England, N.D. 62, Harding County 44

Oelrichs 68, St. Francis Indian 64

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 58

St. Thomas More 68, Sturgis Brown 33

Sully Buttes 89, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Tea Area 55, Madison 50

Todd County 87, Pine Ridge 60

Warner 52, Langford 19

Waubay/Summit 34, Wilmot 31

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Flandreau 43, Baltic 30

Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26

Parker 48, Chester 24

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 54, Crazy Horse 23

Lower Brule 63, Marty Indian 39

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Tiospaye Topa 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd County, Neb. vs. Burke/South Central, ccd.