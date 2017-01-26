Mitchell Christian extends winning streak to four games

The Golden Eagles (6-7) kept it rolling on Thursday. They led 14-11 after the first quarter and stretched their lead to 27-16 at halftime. Mitchell Christian kept its lead from there en route to the victory.

Ty Vander Pol, who had recently been out with a slight concussion, paced Mitchell Christian with 20 points and four rebounds.

"He actually had a pretty nice game for us coming back," Tolsma said. "He played really well for us inside."

Christian Cooper tossed in 14 points and got things going early on. He scored 11 points in the first half.

"Christian Cooper actually did a really good job of getting us jump started at the start with some big shots and playing some defense," Tolsma said.

Alec Nelson chipped in with 11 points.

Derek Storm led Ethan with 24 points and seven rebounds. Abiah Plastow added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell Christian will play Gayville-Volin in the Hefty Seed Shootout on Saturday in Madison. The Rustlers (1-11) will play at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Monday in Forestburg.

Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47

Mitchell Christian (6-7): Zach Bosworth 2 0-2 4, Alec Nelson 3 5-6 11, Ty Vander Pol 7 5-7 20, Riley O'Neill 1 0-0 2, Christian Cooper 5 1-1 14, Noah Swenson 3 2-5 8. Totals 21 13-21 59.

Ethan (1-11): Abiah Plastow 5 0-2 10, Tanner Hines 1 1-4 3, Derek Storm 6 9-10 24, Reed Gerlach 2 0-0 4, Sam Comp 2 0-0 4, Eric Gustafson 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 12-18 47.

MC 14 27 42 59

E 11 17 35 47

3-point field goals: MC 4 (Cooper 3, Vander Pol 1); E 3 (Storm 3). Rebounds: MC 18 (Nelson 5); E 28 (Plastow 10). Turnovers: MC 19; E 20.