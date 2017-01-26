DWU, Davis down Morningside

The Tigers, who are the fifth-highest scoring team in the nation, led from start-to-finish in the convincing win and swept the season series against the Mustangs (16-7, 6-6 GPAC).

DWU (19-5, 10-2 GPAC) received a career-high 25 points from Nate Davis on 9-for-13 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Ty Hoglund added 21 points and Jason Spicer registered 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Tigers shot a blistering 39-for-66 for 59 percent from the field and nailed 16 3-pointers, while keeping the Mustangs in check on defense.

"I definitely think it starts with defense and our guys really guarded well and got stops," DWU coach Matt Wilber said, "but our offense was really clicking. We made a lot of shots and made a lot of plays, especially in the first half."

DWU jumped out to a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and led 55-31 at halftime. Davis spearheaded the first-half surge. The freshman guard scored 11 quick points and scored 17 points in the first half, including 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

It was Davis' first 20-plus point game since Nov. 30 vs. Morningside at the Corn Palace. Wilber said Morningside was keying on DWU's other starters, which opened up opportunities for Davis.

"Tonight they were really helping off the backside when he was out there and he was taking advantage," Wilber said. "It was good to see."

The Tigers continued the hot shooting in the second half and cruised to their fourth straight victory.

Kaleb Johnson added 11 points off the bench. Tate Martin recorded eight points and dished out 11 assists. Trae Vandeberg netted eight points and nine rebounds.

Bryce Koch and Matthew Hahn led Morningside College with 14 points apiece.

DWU will host Hastings College at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace. The Tigers will have just one day to prepare for the contest as Thursday's game was pushed back a day due to weather.

"We are going to have to get our guys ready," Wilber said. "They play a lot differently than other teams we've played recently. So we have got our hands full, but we will be excited to be back in the Corn Palace."

Dakota Wesleyan 101, Morningside College 72

Dakota Wesleyan (19-5, 10-2): Trae Vandeberg 3-7 0-0 8, Nate Davis 9-13 0-0 25, Tate Martin 3-6 1-2 8, Ty Hoglund 8-12 4-5 21, Jason Spicer 9-9 0-2 19, Jacob Hinker 1-3 0-0 2, Bret Mattice 0-1 0-0 0, Kaleb Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Collin Kramer 1-2 2-2 4, Aaron Ahmadu 1-2 0-0 3, Tyson Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-66 7-11 101.

Morningside College (16-7, 6-6): Pierce Almond 1-4 0-0 3, Brody Egger 1-6 2-2 4, Ryan Tegtmeier 5-9 1-2 13, Alex Borchers 1-8 2-2 5, Bryce Koch 7-16 0-2 14, Ben Simons 1-1 0-0 3, Andrew Semadeni 0-1 0-0 0, Brody Van Ginkel 1-7 1-4 3, Trystan Cummins 1-5 0-0 2, Matthew Hahn 5-8 3-3 14, Wyatt Mounts 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Borchers 4-8 3-5 11, Kyle Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Klemme 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-74 11-16 72.

Halftime: DWU 55-31. 3-point field goals: DWU 16-36 (Vandeberg 2-6, Davis 7-10, Martin 1-4, Hoglund 1-3, Spicer 1-1, Mattice 0-1, Johnson 3-8, Kramer 0-1, Ahmadu 1-2); MC 7-24 (Almond 1-3, Egger 0-2, Tegtmeier 2-3, A. Borchers 1-5, Simons 1-1, Semadeni 0-1, Van Ginkel 1-4, Cummins 0-2, Hahn 1-3). Rebounds: DWU 42 (Spicer 10); MC 36 (Koch 7). Assists: DWU 23 Martin 11); MC 12 (Tegtmeier 3, Koch 3). Blocks: DWU 2 (Vandeberg 1, Spicer 1); MC 1 (Mounts 1). Turnovers: DWU 8; MC 5. Fouls: DWU 9; MC 14.