Mitchell gymnastics team wins Brookings triangular

The Kernels finished with a season-high score of 36.200 on bars, 36.550 on floor, 35.800 on vault and 35.050 on beam.

"Bars was great," Mitchell head coach Audra Rew said. "My upperclassmen were in a groove tonight and they know it's about the end of the year and things are coming along. That was great to see."

Individually, Maria Krall won the all-around competition with 36.950 points, while Josie Dierks placed third with 36.550 points and Alyssa Hughes finished fifth with 34.650 points. Bailey Roden finished seventh in all-around with 34.550 points.

Krall won the bars (9.350), beam (9.350) and floor (9.350), while taking fourth in vault (8.900).

"Maria was able to add some difficulty on bars and it's something she's been working on for a couple of years," Rew said. "She did it with great success so that was fun to see."

Roden and Dierks tied for first in the vault competition with a score of 9.200, while Dierks took third in bars (9.050), beam (9.100) and floor (9.200).

"We are doing things right in the gym and I'm seeing some better performances," Rew said. "I'm hoping at ESD, when we're against Watertown, it'll all pay off."

Mitchell competes in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Feb. 2 in Yankton.

Brookings Triangular

Thursday in Brookings

Team scores: 1. Mitchell 143.600, 2. Madison 138.100, 3. Brookings 137.600.

Individual results: All-around: 1. Maria Krall, Mit., 36.950; 2. Jenni Giles, Mad., 36.850; 3. Josie Dierks, Mit., 36.550; 4. Rachel Gannon, B, 34.750; 5. Alyssa Hughes, Mit., 34.650; 7. Bailey Roden, Mit., 34.550.

Bars: 1. Maria Krall, Mit., 9.350; 2. Jenni Giles, Mad., 9.200; 3. Josie Dierks, Mit., 9.050; 4. Alyssa Hughes, Mit., 8.900; 4. Bailey Roden, Mit., 8.900.

Beam: 1. Maria Krall, Mit., 9.350; 2. Jenni Giles, Mad., 9.250; 3. Josie Dierks, Mit., 9.100; 4. Macy Law, B, 9.000; 5. Cydne Munson, B, 8.900.

Floor: 1. Maria Krall, Mit., 9.350; 2. Jenni Giles, Mad., 9.300; 3. Josie Dierks, Mit., 9.200; 4. Alyssa Hughes, Mit., 9.150; 5. Shania Schwebach, Mad., 9.150.

Vault: 1. Bailey Roden, Mit., 9.200; 1. Josie Dierks, Mit., 9.200; 3. Jenni Giles, Mad., 9.100; 4. Maria Krall, Mit., 8.900; 5. Shania Schwebach, Mad., 8.800.