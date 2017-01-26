Marlin boys looking to lock down defense

"We have good offensive productivity," said Denne, who is in his first season coaching the Marlin boys team. "We just need to buckle down and be a little stronger on our defensive side."

So far this season, Mitchell has scored 28 goals for an average of four goals per game. Jesse Grosdidier and Jake Jarman lead the Mitchell offense with eight and seven goals scored, respectively. Forming a one-two punch for Mitchell, Jarman leads the team with 10 assists, while Grosdidier has nine assists.

"They have good puck movement and they flow really well together down the ice," Denne said. "They read and react to each others play when they are moving the puck."

Denne added freshman Austin Kerr has emerged early this season as another scoring threat for the Marlins. Kerr has five goals and six assists.

Defensively, Mitchell has struggled early in the season, allowing 43 goals for an average of 6.14 goals allowed per game. The defensive end of the ice is a point of emphasis as the Marlins head into the final stretch of the season.

"We really gotta focus on our defensive players overplaying," Denne said. "We need to read and react to the play a little bit smoother, step up at the right time and let the goalie slow the game down."

Goaltenders Josh Loecker, Ben Colwell and Zach Mohr have each seen action in the net for Mitchell this season. Colwell leads the team with 185:35 minutes played and 94 saves, while Loecker has played 123:16 minutes and has 55 saves. Mohr has played 51 minutes and 52 saves.

In South Dakota league play, Mitchell is near the bottom of the standings but the team is only four games out of fourth place. The Marlins have 11 regular season games left on the schedule, starting with a matchup against Sioux Falls East on Saturday in Mitchell, which will be followed by a home game against Brookings on Sunday.

Rushmore (Rapid City) leads the state at 9-0, while Sioux Falls West and Oahe (Pierre) each have seven wins. The state tournament is set for March 10-12 in Brookings.

"Our goal is to enter the playoffs as at least the fifth seed," Denne said. "That way we won't have to play in any play-in games. We just have to take it one game at a time."