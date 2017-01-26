No. 11 Mustangs shoot past No. 8 Tigers

Tied at 40 at halftime, Morningside outscored DWU 32-14 in the third quarter and 51-36 in the second half to earn a 91-76 victory. It's the Tigers third GPAC loss, all on the road, this season.

"Defensively, our effort wasn't there and it shows on the offensive rebounds. That's an effort thing and a hustle thing," said DWU head coach Jason Christensen, who pointed out the Mustangs finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. "We were half a step behind and I'm not sure why. We kinda got slapped in the face and we'll see what happens now."

The game, which was postponed from Wednesday, opened in favor of the Mustangs 24-21 at the end of the first quarter. DWU (19-3, 10-3 GPAC) used a 15-3 run in the second quarter to tie the game up at 40.

"We were lucky it was tied up because we weren't play well at all," Christensen said. "We missed our assignments. The thing that disappointed me the most was there wasn't a lot of leadership out there from kids I expect to lead the team. Hopefully, we can find that in the next 48 hours. We want to prove that's not the kind of team we are."

Sarah Carr had 18 points to lead the Tigers, while Erica Herrold added 15 points and Ashley Bray finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Kristin Sabers chipped in 11 points as DWU went 23-of-49 from the floor (46.9 percent), 11-of-22 (50 percent) and 19-22 from the line (86 percent).

Taylor Bahensky scored a game-high 21 points, going 5-of-7 on 3-pointers, to lead the Mustangs (17-6, 8-5 GPAC). Madison Braun added 16 points and Lauren Lehmkuhl finished with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for a double-double. Sydney Hupp chipped in 13 points, Jordy Moser had 10 points and Lexi Ackerman recorded nine points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Morningside went 32-of-68 from the field (47 percent), 14-of-34 from deep (41 percent) and 13-of-24 from the line (54 percent).

The Mustangs won the rebounding battle 39-28.

DWU hosts No. 9 Hastings in a GPAC contest at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

"Hopefully, we come out ready to play," Christensen said about Saturday's showdown with Hastings. "If we are not ready to play it's going to be a long night for us in the Corn Crib."

Morningside 91, Dakota Wesleyan 76

Dakota Wesleyan (19-3, 10-3 GPAC)

Rylie Osthus 1-5 2-2 4 Erica Herrold 4-6 4-4 15 Ashley Bray 4-9 3-4 12 Chesney Nagel 2-2 0-0 5 Amber Bray 1-3 6-8 9 Madison Kuehl 0-0 0-0 0 Shanna Selby 0-0 0-0 0 Kynedi Cheeseman 1-5 0-0 2 Kristin Sabers 4-8 0-0 11 Sarah Carr 6-11 4-4 18 Mikaela Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0 TOTALS: 23-49 19-22 76

Morningside College (17-6, 8-5 GPAC)

Lexi Ackerman 4-10 0-2 9 Taylor Bahensky 7-12 2-4 21 Madison Braun 6-11 0-0 16 Sydney Hupp 5-6 2-4 12 Lauren Lehmkuhl 5-14 1-2 13 Abby Drieling 0-1 1-2 1 Jenna Bork 2-5 0-0 6 Tristan Beaulieu 0-0 1-2 1 Brandan Tighe 0-1 0-0 0 Rachelle Housh 1-4 0-0 2 Jordyn Moser 2-3 6-6 10 Alexandra Gill 0-1 0-2 0 TOTALS: 32-68 13-24 91

DWU 21 40 54 76

MC 24 40 72 91

3-point goals: DWU 11-22 (Herrold 3-5, Sabers 3-5, Carr 2-3, Ashley Bray 1-3, Amber Bray 1-2, Chesney Nagel 1-1, Cheeseman 0-2, Osthus 0-1), MC 14-34 (Bahensky 5-7, Braun 4-7, Lehmkuhl 2-8, Bork 2-5, Ackerman 1-3, Drieling 0-1, Tighe 0-1, Housh 0-1, Moser 0-1); Rebounds: DWU 28 (Ashley Bray 6), MC 39 (Lehmkuhl 14); Fouls: DWU 17, MC 22; Fouled out: DWU (none), MC (none); Assists: DWU 15 (Osthus 5), MC 19 (Ackerman 7); Turnovers: DWU 21, MC 16.