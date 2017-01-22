Golden Eagle girls fall to Chargers

"It was a tough game for the girls," MCS head coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "SFC did a good defensively on us and we just couldn't find a rhythm."

Rachel Barkema scored 15 points to lead the Chargers, while Emily Strasser added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Adaya Plastow led Mitchell Christian with eight points and Erica Thompson added two points in the loss. The Golden Eagles lost the rebounding battle 25-18 and committed 32 turnovers.

MCS (2-12) plays Ethan on Thursday in Ethan.

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 10

Sioux Falls Christian (5-6): Rachel Barkema 4 4-5 15, Emily Strasser 0 0-0 12, Courtney Kellenberger 2 1-4 5, Grace Perrenoud 2 0-0 7, Kylee VanEgdom 1 0-0 2, Taylor Koelewyn 0 0-2 0 Caitlyn Pruis 1 0-0 2, Johanna Zylstra 1 1-4 3 Lexi Unruh 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-15 48.

Mitchell Christian (2-12): Erica Thompson 1 0-0 2, Adaya Plastow 3 2-6 8. Totals 3 2-6 29.

SFC 18 28 43 48

MC 3 8 10 10

3-point field goals: SFC 6 (Strasser 4, Barkema, Perrenoud); MC 0; Rebounds: SFC 25 (Zylstra 8), MC 18 (Charlotte Haag 5); Assists: SFC 7 (Barkema 2), MC 3 (Thompson); Turnovers: SFC 14, MC 32.