    Hanson Classic roundup: Platte-Geddes holds off Hanson

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 6:43 p.m.
    Platte-Geddes' Ricky Knecht, right, looks to go up with the ball as Hanson's Matt Kayser, left, tries to defend him during a high school boys basketball game at the Hanson Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

    Platte-Geddes fended off a fourth-quarter rally by Hanson as the Black Panthers earned a 45-43 win over the Beavers in the opening game of the 35th annual boys Hanson Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

    Riley Hoffman paced Platte-Geddes with 11 points, while Trevor Sprik added nine points and Xavier Marshall chipped in eight points. The Black Panthers went 14-of-41 from the field (34 percent), 7-of-16 from behind the arc (43 percent) and 10-of-15 from the line (66 percent) in the win.

    Donnie Weber scored a game-high 18 points for Hanson, while Nathan Stewart added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Beavers made 17 of 40 field goals for 42 percent shooting and went 7-of-17 on 3-pointers (41 percent) and 2-of-6 from the line (33 percent).

    Platte-Geddes won the rebounding battle 28-26 and committed 12 turnovers, while Hanson finished with 15 turnovers.

    Platte-Geddes (4-4) hosts Parkston on Tuesday in Platte. Hanson (6-6) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Tuesday in Woonsocket.

    PG 9 18 34 45

    H 10 18 30 43

    35th annual boys Hanson Classic schedule and results:

    Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

    11:30 a.m.: Parkston (4-5) vs. White River (7-3)

    1 p.m.: Tri-Valley (4-6) vs. Winner (6-4)

    2:30 p.m.: Chester Area (6-5) vs. No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington (9-0)

    4 p.m.: Tea Area (9-2) vs. Aberdeen Roncalli (8-1)

    5:30 p.m.: Warner (7-3) vs. No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery (11-0)

    7 p.m.: No. 1 Sioux Valley (11-1) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas More (8-2)

    8:30 p.m.: No. 1 Langford Area (11-0) vs. No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (9-1)

