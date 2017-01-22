Hanson Classic roundup: Platte-Geddes holds off Hanson

Riley Hoffman paced Platte-Geddes with 11 points, while Trevor Sprik added nine points and Xavier Marshall chipped in eight points. The Black Panthers went 14-of-41 from the field (34 percent), 7-of-16 from behind the arc (43 percent) and 10-of-15 from the line (66 percent) in the win.

Donnie Weber scored a game-high 18 points for Hanson, while Nathan Stewart added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Beavers made 17 of 40 field goals for 42 percent shooting and went 7-of-17 on 3-pointers (41 percent) and 2-of-6 from the line (33 percent).

Platte-Geddes won the rebounding battle 28-26 and committed 12 turnovers, while Hanson finished with 15 turnovers.

Platte-Geddes (4-4) hosts Parkston on Tuesday in Platte. Hanson (6-6) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Tuesday in Woonsocket.

PG 9 18 34 45

H 10 18 30 43

35th annual boys Hanson Classic schedule and results:

Platte-Geddes 45, Hanson 43

11:30 a.m.: Parkston (4-5) vs. White River (7-3)

1 p.m.: Tri-Valley (4-6) vs. Winner (6-4)

2:30 p.m.: Chester Area (6-5) vs. No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington (9-0)

4 p.m.: Tea Area (9-2) vs. Aberdeen Roncalli (8-1)

5:30 p.m.: Warner (7-3) vs. No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery (11-0)

7 p.m.: No. 1 Sioux Valley (11-1) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas More (8-2)

8:30 p.m.: No. 1 Langford Area (11-0) vs. No. 4 Corsica-Stickney (9-1)